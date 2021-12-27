Game: Owatonna Huskies (2-5) vs. Stewartville Tigers (4-2), 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Recent results: The Huskies snapped a five-game losing streak Dec. 21 when they went into Northfield and defeated the Raiders 71-53 to bounce back into the win column. The Tigers are amidst a four-game win streak that started Nov. 30 against Albert Lea and most recently saw a 51-46 win over Byron on Dec. 21.
Last matchup: Records dating back to the 2010-11 season show that Owatonna and Stewartville have yet to matchup against each other.
1. Starting off with a bang
Not only is Owatonna’s game against Stewartville marking its first of two contests in the 2021 Rotary Holiday Classic, but the morning showdown between the two will kickstart the whole classic as the first girls game. What better way to generate some momentum by producing a statement victory and send a message to every team that’s anxiously awaiting their first game of the Classic?
A big win over a hot Tigers team might also just be what Owatonna needs to jumpstart its push to turn its season around after a handful of losses in close games. The win over Northfield was a major boost in confidence after snapping the losing streak. Owatonna’s goals this season are to finish as a top team in the Big 9 Conference and make a run in sections and starting off the Classic with a big win could help generate the momentum needed to a strong push coming out of the holiday break.
2. Don’t give up the big runs
Stewartville heads into the game with a four-game win streak with three of the four wins by double digits (24 points against Albert Lea, 13 points against Kasson-Mantorville and 17 points against Rochester Lourdes). Once Stewartville is faced with an opportunity to pull ahead, it takes it and doesn’t look back.
The Huskies can’t afford the Tigers jumping out to a comfortable lead, so they’ll either need to hold the lead or always keep the game within reach. When they’re on, the Huskies can compete with anyone and such was the case in the game against Austin. Multiple times, they battled back after being down by multiple possessions, but the biggest issue they faced was giving up big fouls that led to a couple of and-one opportunities that swung the momentum in the favor of Austin. Things like this won’t fly if Owatonna wants to open up the classic with a victory.
3. Play through senior forward Lexi Mendenhall and senior center Audrey Simon
Through their seven games to start the 2021-22 season, Mendenhall and Simon have played crucial roles on the offensive end and it’ll be important for the Huskies to get them going early on. When both of them are playing at their best, the Huskies maintain a dominant presence inside the 3-point line. In the win over Northfield, Mendenhall shot an extremely efficient 72% from the field (7-for-9 inside the arc, 1-for-2 on 3-pointers) and finished with a team-high 19 points. Simon finished second in scoring with 14 points while shooting 50% from the floor and knocking down 4 of 5 free throws.
If those two start off hot against the Tigers, not only can the Huskies ride off their offensive production, but the game can expand outwards and provide more open looks for players like Holly Buytaert that can knock down long balls. The Huskies don’t necessarily need 3-pointers to win games, considering they went 2-for-3 as a team against Northfield, but establishing outside threats can’t hurt.