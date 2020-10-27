Area football teams haven't disappointed as truncated season reaches mid point

The curtain has closed on the first half of the high school football season and the first three weeks have featured a lot of winning, a pinch of drama and a whole lot of highlights.
In just three weeks and 12 combined games between the four teams in the Owatonna People’s Press coverage area, two have been decided by dramatic defensive stands — inside the 5-yard line — on the final play of the game.
Owatonna needed a stop on fourth-and-goal in the shadow of its own end zone to beat Mayo, 35-28, in Week 1. Five days later, NRHEG made a tackle at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve a 26-20 win over G-F-W.
Another showdown featured a back-and-forth tussle between fellow Steele County foes, Blooming Prairie and Medford, and accounted for one of the two total losses between the four schools. Together, they have combined to post a .833 winning percentage and a 10-2 overall record. Remove the Awesome Blossoms’ 26-15 victory over the Tigers and area squads are a combined 9-1 with the only defeat coming when NRHEG fell 27-12 to LC/WM in Week 3.
The Blossoms (Class A) and Huskies (Class 5A) are undefeated and ranked first and third, respectively, while Medford stands tall at 2-1 and has played three opponents with a combined 5-4 record.
Winning at a high level has clearly become part of the collective narrative among area football teams this fall, so it should come as little surprise that a number of individuals have emerged and left their mark on the high school football scene, a few of which have established themselves as one of the best to play their respective position in the entire state.
Among this elite stable of players, Drew Kittelson has risen above the rest and posted a remarkable half-season statistical resume. Through three games, he ranks second in the MSHSL with 827 passing yards and third in completions with 51. He’s connected on 66.2% of his throws and rung up 13 touchdowns through the air. Add another 209 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and that gives him 1,036 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns.
Physically, Kittelson also checks all the boxes for his position and could ultimately find himself playing on Saturdays in a couple years. He’s every inch of 6-foot-4 and fans might be experiencing flashbacks of another tall, college-bound quarterback who once wore black and white, John Rumpza.
Ironically, Kittelson is riding a current trend that would challenge many of Rumpza’s single-season school records, including passing touchdowns (44) and yards (3,133). Extrapolate his numbers through a “typical” season of at least nine games and it comes out to 2,481 yards and 39 touchdowns. At his current rate, Kitteslon would need only three additional outings (12 games) to surpass Rumpza in yards and touchdowns. If the Blossoms made another run to the Prep Bowl, he’d finish somewhere in the ballpark of 3,575 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.
Kittelson isn’t the only scholarship-level football player to flash sparkling individual numbers, either. Though he plays a different position, one could make the argument that Owatonna two-way star Payton Beyer has done just as much to help his team win, and maybe even more.
He’s simply been that good.
Through three weeks, the senior leads the Huskies in receiving with 267 yards, accounted for all four of Brayden Truelson’s passing touchdowns and has more than twice as many receptions — and three times as many yards — as Owatonna’s second-best pass-catcher, Connor Budach.
And it doesn’t stop there.
Possessing too much talent for the coaching staff to keep off the field on defense, the 6-3, 190-pound cornerback has spent most of his time blanketing the opposition’s best receiver and leads the team with three deflected passes. He’s also collected a beautiful interception on a play in which he beat Rochester Century track star, Isaiah Huber, by three steps on a play deep down on the right sideline and hauled-in an over-the-shoulder catch to flip momentum early in the Huskies’ 42-0 victory last week.
On special teams, Beyer materialized into one of the best punters in all of Class 5A. His 42 yards-per-kick is better than two current NFL players this season and is trending toward finishing as one of the top averages in school history. On the other side of the equation, he’s fielded nine punts for 156 yards and should have been awarded a touchdown on his most recent return when he was somehow ruled down at the 1-yard line despite diving forward and overturning the pylon with the nose of the football in the right corner of the end zone.
Add it all up and Beyer has accounted for 20.5% of Owatonna’s total offensive production, 54.3% of its receiving yards and 423 combined yards between receiving and punt returning. Throw in the return that should have been ruled six points and a separate touchdown grab that was nullified by a holding penalty and the numbers are even more staggering.
As of late-October, Beyer remains uncommitted when it comes to the next level, and it might remain that way for a while. As a fringe Division I/Division II prospect, he’s one of the major beneficiaries of football being played this fall, and if he continues to dominate at his current level, he could potentially draw serious attention from D-I programs beyond the preliminary interest he’s already received. If not, he has offers waiting from numerous D-II schools and could slide into one of three positions at the next level (receiver, defensive back, punter).