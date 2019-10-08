LYLE—The Blooming Prairie volleyball team reached three consecutive victories for the second time in the last three weeks with a 3-1 (25-9, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13) nonconference victory over Lyle/Pacelli on Monday night.
Micalyn Trihus and Julia Worke paced the Awesome Blossoms, combining for 27 kills and 10 blocks while Maggie Bruns handed out a team-high 15 assists. Trihus registered six aces.
The victory moves the Blossoms back to .500 at 11-11 with an intra-county matchup against Medford looming on Thursday at 7 p.m. Blooming Prairie wraps up the regular season next Tuesday at United South Central.
Blooming Prairie 3, Lyle/Pacelli 1
(25-9, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13)
Blooming Prairie leaders: Heather Pirkl (3 aces, 12 assists), Julia Worke (13 kills, 6 blocks, 13 digs), Maggie Bruns (15 assists, 6 digs), Micalyn Trihus (6 ace serves, 14 kills, 4 blocks)