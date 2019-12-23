MEDFORD — Despite sticking with undefeated W-E-M for the better part of the first half, the Medford boys basketball team simply couldn’t string together enough strong possessions when it mattered most at lost, 76-46, in Gopher Conference action.
The Tigers trailed just 18-14 with roughly five minutes remaining in the first half before the Buccaneers engineered a 19-2 scoring run to close the half and essentially put the game away.
“They went on a run and we turned the ball over several times,” Medford coach Todd Schneider said. “The game was virtually over after that run to end the half.”
AJ Vandereide shot 6-for-10 from the field and paced the Tigers 14 points and seven rebounds. No teammate scored more than seven points.
W-E-M 76, Medford 46
Medford scoring: Zach Finholdt 2, Jordan Edel 4, AJ Vandereide 14 (7 rebounds), Jerone Chavis 4, Jeremiah Sutcliffe 1, Henry Grayson 7, Kael Hermanstorfer 2, Jack Paulson 2, Gunner White 4, Michael Hendrickson 4.