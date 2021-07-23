Many young athletes the world over grow up dreaming of becoming a professional athlete. The allure of fame, fortune and being able to play one's favorite sport as a job is appealing to almost anyone who picks up a ball, bat or stick. But only a select few are ever make it to their chosen sport's grandest stage.
Lexi Shifflett never really dreamed of being a professional athlete.
"I didn't even think it was possible," she said. "I didn't know that was going to be in my future."
Shifflett, who was born in Owatonna, grew up in Waseca living a relatively normal life. Like many youths, she was fond of sports, participating in gymnastics, dance, softball and volleyball. She graduated from Waseca High School in 2014.
Shifflett was born with a condition known as fibular hemimelia, which left her lower right leg under-developed. Without the fibula, a long bone that runs from the knee to the ankle, as well as some toes on her right foot, her parents made the difficult decision to amputate her right foot just above the ankle when she was 9 months-old.
Despite her condition, Shifflett was able to live a normal life in terms of function thanks to a prosthetic right foot and ankle. She could play sports, she could be a kid. Her biggest difficulty was with making friends.
"I'm actually very, very fortunate. I have not really had difficulty in … doing things," Shifflett said. "I think one of the biggest things that I remember growing up was in grade school when kids don't really know what things are and I got a little ostracized for [my amputation]. I didn't make many friends until about fourth or fifth grade. I had a good couple of friends before then, but it was very hard. When you're that young and you get called 'robot girl,' you're like, 'I'm not a robot. I'm a person.' That pretty much ended when I started seventh or eighth grade."
Despite the all too common tribulation brought about by children who don't know better, Shifflett is thankful for the decision her parents made.
"I definitely would not have the life I do today if they did not [amputate]."
Fateful encounter
It was a serendipitous meeting at a youth volleyball tournament in 2012 that sent Shifflett on her most unexpected path.
After the end of one of her team's games, a stranger approached Shifflett with what she thought to be a rather odd question.
"She was like, 'Have you ever heard of the Paralympics?' and I was like, 'No.' I was 15. I was like, what is that?" Shifflett recalled.
The stranger was an assistant coach for the United States Paralympic sitting volleyball team. Shifflett directed the stranger to her parents and after a long discussion, she found herself in a plane heading south to Oklahoma the next weekend for her first training camp with the team.
While the key strategies and concepts of sitting volleyball are very much akin to its more traditional variant, what caught Shifflett by surprise the most was the overall speed of the game.
"I can't even tell you how many times I got hit in the face my first five years," Shifflett said with a hardy laugh. "My coach bought me a face mask because I was getting hit in the face so often and I was having nose bleeds left and right. So, that became the joke of the team."
A sitting volleyball court is roughly half the size of a traditional court and the net is dropped to the ground. Both teams send six players to their assigned side of the net and, generally speaking, some portion of the body between the buttocks and shoulder must be in contact with the ground when an athlete makes contact with the ball.
Since competing in her first event in 2014, Schifflett has captured eight medals with the U.S. sitting volleyball team, highlighted by the gold medal from the 2016 Paralymic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
"I just remember being in awe the whole time. There's honestly no words that could describe that whole experience," Shifflett said of her experience in 2016. "At 15, I never thought that I would be a professional athlete. I just thought I'd go on, go to college, get a degree, you know. I remember sitting there, going through, it's called 'processing', you get all of this gear from Nike and Ralph Lauren and Oakley and you get all of this stuff from all these different sponsors and that was the first time it sunk in like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm a professional athlete. I'm at the Paralympic Games.'"
Soon after, though, Shifflett, who was the team's backup setter, felt the pangs of pressure set in. She was excited to play, but nervous nonetheless. She nearly broke down in tears during one practice, overwhelmed by everything new and not wanting to let down her teammates. She didn't want to disappoint anyone. She wanted to do right by everyone.
"There's 12 of us on this team and everyone has to do their part to strive for that gold medal," she said.
However, the team was able to rally together and avenge their second-place finish in the 2014 ParaVolley World Championships to claim the gold.
Shifflett was recently named to the 2020 U.S. Paralympic sitting volleyball team, though, obviously the Games are taking place in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will make the trip to Tokyo, Japan in the coming weeks. She readily admits that her experience this time around is likely to be wildly different.
There will be no fans in the stands. There will be no family around for support, praise and consolation. All they will have is each other. Still, Shifflett his proud to be able to represent not only her country, put her hometown on the world's grandest stage.
"I love that I grew up in Waseca. I love that I had a community that supported me and that helped me and rooted for me. It's so wonderful to come home and see familiar faces. Whenever I do come back home to Waseca, I enjoy my time there. It's peaceful."
The 2020 Paralympic games begin on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and run until Sunday, Sept. 5.