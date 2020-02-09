MEDFORD — Just when it looked like it was on the cusp of falling out of the Gopher Conference race and handing over the title it captured last season to either Blooming Prairie or W-E-M, the Medford girls basketball team has come charging hard from the outside and has officially jumped into a three-way tie for first place with a monumental 57-43 victory over the No. 7-ranked Buccaneers on Friday night.
“It was a game that the entire team elevated our game to a new level and our seniors played like seniors,” MHS coach Mark Kubat said. “It was fun to play in a packed gymnasium at home.”
The Tigers — who found themselves alone in third place as late as Jan. 14 after finishing 0-2 against W-E-M and Awesome Blossoms in the first half of the conference slate — are 8-1 overall since the 49-41 loss to Blooming Prairie and are undefeated in league action in the span.
On Friday, Gustavus Adolphus-bound combo-guard Emma Kniefel spearheaded the Medford offense with 23 points while fellow seniors Izzy Reuvers (14 points) and Kiley Nihart (eight points) also came up big at both ends of the floor.
The 43 points allowed by the Tigers was more than a dozen below W-E-M’s season average, though the Bucs appear to have slipped into a bit of a funk in their last three games. They are 0-3 since beating NRHEG on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and have averaged just 40.3 points per game in the span.
Shedding light what will be a tense final push for the Gopher Conference championship
Background info: Heading into the final seven days of the regular season, Medford, Blooming Prairie and W-E-M are tied for first place in the Gopher Conference with identical 10-2 records.
Now, here is an overview of the final leg of the conference race:
If Medford can win its final two league games — which includes a road contest at Maple River on Tuesday and a mega-showdown at home against the Blossoms on Friday — the worst they can finish is tied for first with W-E-M. The path to winning an outright championship would obviously require two victories and a Buccaneers loss to either Blooming Prairie on Tuesday or United South Central on Friday.
That’s right, not only do the Awesome Blossoms cap the regular season with a game against Medford, but also play the third team in contention (W-E-M) on Tuesday. Technically speaking, this means BP is the only one of the three first place teams that controls its own destiny when it comes to grabbing sole possession of the league championship. Basically, if the Blossoms win their final two Gopher Conference games, they will be outright champions, regardless of how the other two perform.
Like the Tigers, the Bucs would earn at least a share of the title if they win their final two conference games, but would also need Medford to lose one of its final two outings in order to be named outright champions.
Medford 57, W-E-M 43
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 1, Kiley Nihart 8, Isabella Steffen 2, Emma Kniefel 23, Izzy Reuvers 14, Alorah Wiese 4, Jenna Berg 2, Katie Dylla 3. Halftime: Medford 27, W-E-M 19.