The Owatonna Huskies traveled up to Lakeville Saturday afternoon as the Huskies were locked into a tight battle with the Lakeville North Panthers in a game that was decided with goal late in the second half.
The Huskies had to navigate through the game while dealing with a Panthers team that led in time of ball possession, which limited the amount of opportunities Owatonna had on attack.
Neither the Huskies, nor the Panthers, broke through in the first half, despite some good chances for Lakeville.
Owatonna junior goalkeeper Nils Gantert came up big for the Huskies, recording some big saves in the first half. He finished his day with eight total saves.
The second half saw much of the same action from the first with a scoreless tie looming over both teams for a majority of the final 40 minutes of play.
With 15 minutes left in the game, Owatonna broke the tie. Senior midfielder Ryan Gregory, assisted by junior midfielder Ty Svenby, managed to capitalize on an opportunity and found the back of the net.
Now up 1-0 over the Panthers, the Huskies were able to hold onto the lead given to them by Gregory to capture the road win over Lakeville North.
The Huskies will return home Tuesday when they host Mankato East in a Big 9 Conference matchup.