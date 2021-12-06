Girls basketball: NRHEG 83, USC 14
The New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team continued its hot start to the 2021-22 season with a 83-14 blowout victory against United South Central, which included a special milestone.
The Panthers junior guard Sidney Schultz surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during her 20-point performance against the Rebels. On top of that, she added six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
They also received impressive outings from senior guard Sophie Stork, who recorded a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds to go along with her seven assists, eight steals and a block. Sophomore guard Faith Nielsen also added 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist and five steals.
NRHEG will look to continue its hot streak Tuesday night at Blooming Prairie, followed by another road game Friday night at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Boys hockey: Farmington 7, Owatonna 4
Owatonna (0-2) continued its early-season learning process Saturday night in a 7-4 loss at Farmington Tigers.
Penalties were a big issue for both squads with Owatonna committing nine penalties and Farmington registering eight penalties for a combined 34 minutes in the penalty box. The big difference came on the power play.
The Tigers scored three power-play goals on eight attempts and the Huskies went scoreless on all nine man-advantages. Zach Dahl opened the game with two power goals for Farmington in the first period.
Owatonna answered back with two goals from Tanner Stendel and one goal each from Ryan Gregory and Caleb Vereide, all of which were scored in the second period. That provided the Huskies with a 4-2 lead, before the Tigers added two goals prior to the second intermission. Farmington then scored three times in the third period.
Stendel led Owatonna with two points (two goals), followed by one point apiece from Vereide (goal), Gregory (goal), Levi Kubicek (assist), Benjamin Bangs (assist) and Casey Pederson (assist).
Owatonna returns home Thursday night when it hosts Big 9 Conference foe Faribault at the Four Seasons Centre.
Girls basketball: Blooming Prairie 46, Triton 33
Blooming Prairie played its first conference game of the season Friday night when they matched up with Triton. The Blossoms prevailed 46-33 over the Cobras.
They led the Cobras 22-14 at halftime and built on their eight-point lead throughout the second half.
Senior guard Bobbie Bruns came up big in the Blossoms 13-point victory with her team-leading 17 points six assists.
Addison Doocy, Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly had a busy night underneath the hoop. The trio combined for 24 points and 25 rebounds with four points and nine rebounds for Doocy, nine points and eight rebounds for Carlson and 11 points and eight rebounds for Pauly.
The Blossoms return home Tuesday night when they host the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers
Wrestling: Westfield goes 2-1 in season-opening quadrangular
Westfield kickstarted it’s 2021-22 season with a quad meet with St. Charles, Cannon Falls and Caledonia/Houston. The Razorbacks start the season off 2-1 following a 51-24 win over St. Charles, a 40-39 win over Cannon Falls and a 51-30 loss to Caledonia.
The Razorbacks had four wrestlers go flawless through the three duals: sophomore Kevin Hodge (106-pound weight class), Keegan Bronson (152), Tyler Archer (182) and Sam Pirkl (285).
Bronson recorded a fall in all three duals, Archer and Pirkl recorded a fall in two duals with one forfeit victory each and Hodge recorded a 20 second fall in the Caledonia dual along with two decision victories.
While the win over St. Charles and the loss to Caledonia were decisive, the dual against Cannon Falls ended at a 39-39 tie, but the additional point was awarded to Westfield based on criteria.