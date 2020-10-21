The weekly Associated Press football rankings were released on Wednesday and Owatonna moved up one spot in the state’s second-largest classification while Blooming Prairie sustained its perch at the top of the list in Class A.
Fresh off a 40-0 drubbing of Rochester John Marshall, the Huskies were bumped from No. 4 in the first poll to No. 3 this week in Class 5A. Defending state champion, Chaska, took down No. 10-ranked Robbinsdale Armstrong, 19-12, and stayed atop the list while St. Thomas Academy remained at No. 2 after beating Henry Sibley, 30-6.
After struggling immensely to generate a consistent offensive rhythm against uranked Mankato East of Class 4A, Mankato West slipped one spot to No. 6 despite sitting at 2-0. Taking the Scarlets’ position at No. 5 is a Moorhead team that bulldozed Class 6A Buffalo in Week 1 and shut out Alexandria, 42-0, last Friday.
The Awesome Blossoms remained undefeated after beating Class AA Medford in Week 2 and received five of the six top votes in Class A. Second-ranked Mahnomen-Waubun was the only other team to garner a No. 1 vote and stands one spot behind at No. 2.
POLL NOTES
-Waseca had its comeback against Class 4A, No. 4 Rocori come up short and slipped to No. 6 in the poll, but still received two of the eight No. 1 tallies in Class 3A.
-From the Big Southeast District, Rochester Mayo of the Red Division received votes in Class 5A while Byron, which plays in the smaller Blue sub-district, comes in at No. 8 in Class 4A.
-Lakeville South (Class 6A), Hutchinson (4A), Annandale (3A), Caledonia (2A) and Hills-Beaver Creek (9-Man) are each ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
STATE RANKINGS
Class 5A: 1. Chaska (2-0); 2. St, Thomas (2-0); 3. Owatonna (2-0); 4. Rogers (2-0); 5. Moorhead (2-0); 6. Mankato West (2-0); 7. Andover (2-0); 8. Mahtomedi (2-0); 9. Chanhassen (2-0); 10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-1)
CLASS A: 1. Blooming Prairie (2-0); 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (2-0); 3. Minneaota (2-0); 4. Dawson-Boyd (2-0); 5. Mayer Lutheran (2-0); 6. Browerville (2-0); 7. Wabasso (2-0); 8. Underwood (2-0); 9. Hinckley-Finlayson (2-0); 10. BOLD (2-0)