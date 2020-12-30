In late summer Owatonna Girls Hockey captain and defensive specialist, Grace Wolfe, committed to play Division I hockey for St. Cloud State University. Since committing in August, Wolfe has been anxious to get back in the rink again.
Wolfe loves competing on the ice but is involved in soccer as well. Playing with a lot of the same teammates on the field and in the rink during her career at Owatonna. Wolfe said, “My teammates have made these last years an amazing time and they have taught me to have fun while still being serious and working hard.”
Wolfe is a leader on and off the ice. Teammate, Ezra Oien said, “She’s a strong leader who pushes people to be their best.” Wolfe has been doing both sports ever since she was six years old and has found a growing love for each.
Coaches have had lots of talent come through the Owatonna Girls Hockey Association but one player that sticks out among the greats is Wolfe. Coach, Tony Cloud said, “What makes Grace a special player is her unique combination of size and skill, she has all the tools to succeed at the Division I level.” Coaches have seen Wolfe as an impactful player during her career at Owatonna.
Hockey is a physical sport especially on defense with non-stop action. Wolfe said, “The best part about hockey is getting gritty and physical because it’s fun to win the battle and overpower your opponent.” Wolfe is a competitive, hard working leader on the ice.
Through Wolfe’s recruiting process she was getting looked at by many teams. She ended up getting offered by a Division I WCHA team and some other Division III schools as well.
After a tough decision, Wolfe signed to Division I powerhouse, St. Cloud State University.
There are many pluses about attending SCSU, wolfe said, “First off the campus is very nice along with the rink. I like that SCSU is not too far away from home so my family can still watch me play.”
Without a doubt, Wolfe will fit perfectly into her new husky home.