Blooming Prairie didn’t look like it had just spent the past two weeks in quarantine Wednesday when it faced Fillmore Central in Harmony.
Blossoms starting quarterback Drew Kittelson matched a season high with five touchdown passes en route to a 47-6 victory over the Falcons. Kittelson completed 23 of 29 passes with no interceptions while raising his touchdown passes total to 18 in four games for Class A No. 1-ranked Blooming Prairie.
The win guaranteed the Blossoms a first-round bye for the Section 1A playoffs though the final seedings won’t get announced until Hayfield and Rushford-Peterson complete their game Thursday evening.
Mitchell Fiebiger caught seven passes for 121 yards and touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 38 yards for a third touchdown. Bradley Simon caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown as well.
Blossoms head coach Chad Gimbel said the team came out a little flat but his team hit a 60-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and Kittelson capped the drive off with a 6-yard pass to Cole Christianson to take a 7-0 lead. Kittelson found Fiebiger for a 19-yard touchdown with 5 minutes, 41 seconds to play in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.
Kittelson’s third touchdown pass went to Carson Brennecke for six yards to make it a 20-0 game after the extra point kick failed.
Blooming Prairie also showed off its running game. Tyler Archer, who finished with 104 yards rushing, scampered 45 yards for a touchdown with 7:52 to play in the half to make it 27-0. Archer made a defender miss after he went unblocked, Gimbel said.
Gimbel thought his offensive line could’ve played better but he described it as a technique issue.
“Just rusty with technique on the offensive line,” he said.
Kittelson capped the first-half scoring with a 23-yard pass to Simon for a 34-0 lead.
The Blossoms opened the fourth quarter with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Kittelson to Fiebiger with 10:44 left to play. Then Fiebiger, who finished with six tackles, returned an interception with 8:20 to play for a 47-0 lead.
Fillmore Central added a touchdown late.
Blooming Prairie rolled up 569 yards of total offense while holding the Falcons to 218 yards.