Austin pitchers John Kirby and Alex Ciola limited Owatonna to two hits Wednesday in a 5-2 victory for the Greyhounds in Austin.
Kirby started for Austin and proved effectively wild. He gave up two runs, one earned, in six innings on one hit. He walked six and struck out five. Ciola closed the game out by throwing three innings of one-hit ball. He walked two and struck out four.
The Greyhounds (2-2) got a pair of runs in the second inning after a Jack Dankert single and a Daniel Bollingberg sacrifice run scored runs.
Austin made it 5-0 in the fourth inning as Dankert and Bollingberg both drove in runs again and Ciola drove in another run on a ground out.
The Aces, playing in their season opener, got a run back in the fifth and again in the sixth. Owatonna scored a run on an error and had a chance for more in the sixth with runners on the corners and two outs but Kirby got his fifth strikeout of the game to end the inning.
The Aces face Pine Island Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna.