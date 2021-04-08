Owatonna softball coach Jeremy Moran takes solace in the fact that he's not the only one who is unsure of what to expect from his team this spring.
"It's really hard to prepare for [this season]...The thing I have to keep reminding myself is that other teams are in the same situation," Moran said. "They're having the same kind of jump [from] their players and they're going to be going through the same kind of issues. It will be something that we'll have to adjust [to] and just know that there's going to be some bumps in the road and we'll hope to learn and get better as the season goes on."
Moran is one of many coaches around the state of Minnesota who will be cobbling together their roster, implementing players across the diamond and hoping to find the correct fit. While uncertainties abound, Moran is confident that his Husky softball team will be able to stay afloat, at the very least, due to the athleticism and overall versatility of his athletes.
"We're an athletic team. We may have some inexperience, but we have a lot of players who can play multiple positions," Moran said. "They have good range, good hands, good arms, [they're] just lacking that experience and as the season goes on and they gain that experience and confidence, I really like how the potential our defense has."
The Owatonna offense may be a different story, however, as the bats are typically slower to adjust to varsity-level play, according to Moran. Still, he believes with enough time and seasoning, the Huskies could become an offensive force in their own right. Moran will rely on senior Ana Laduke and junior Parris Hovden — the two athletes with the most varsity experience — to act as key leaders and anchors for the inexperienced Husky squad.
"Obviously, we look for them to kind of show those younger [girls] the ropes and be the examples of how we want them to practice and how we want them to play each day," Moran said of Laduke, Hovden and the other upperclassman on his roster. "Whether it's vocal leadership or just [leading] by example, we always look for those upperclassmen to provide that kind of leadership. And they usually do a pretty good job."
However, Moran would also like to see his sophomores and freshmen step up into leadership roles as well, particularly as the season progresses and they become more comfortable in their playing environment. He's hopeful that his team grows both on and off the field and that this growth, combined with their strong athleticism and defense, will push them towards the top of the Big 9 Conference standings.
"I would like to see us grow, obviously, and I am sure every coach would say that...If we are in the upper half to upper quarter [of the Big 9] that would be a great year," Moran said. "I don't know much about a lot of teams...It will be interesting to see, but we have some teams that will be tough and we have some programs that are good year after year. I'm really hoping to be in that top quarter to half of the conference and I'll be pretty happy with that."
Owatonna opens their season Thursday afternoon in a matchup with Northfield.
ROSTER
Haylee Mullenbach, senior
Ana Laduke, senior
Alyssa Ringhofer, senior
Kaitlyn Grandia, junior
Parris Hovden, junior
Olivia Shaw, junior
Erika Vortherms, junior
Katelyn Bentz, sophomore
Paiton Glynn, sophomore
Samantha Bogen, freshman
Mesha Krause, freshman
Elizabeth Radel, freshman
Zoie Roush, freshman
SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 8 — at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 — Rochester John Marshall, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13 — Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — at Mankato East, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 16 — at Farmington, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 — at Austion, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 — Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27 — Northfield, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 29 — at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 30 — at Shakopee, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4 — at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 6 — at Rochester Mayo, 4 p.m., Double Header
Tuesday, May 11 — at Winona, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 13 — Faribault, 5 p.m.
Monday, May 17 — Winona, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 20 — Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25 — Mankato West, 4 p.m., Double Header