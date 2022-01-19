When Mankato West lost to Mankato East on Jan. 11, it opened the door for Owatonna to take control of the Big 9 Conference.
When the Huskies went on the road Tuesday to claim a 61-44 victory against the Class AAA No. 9-ranked Scarlets, they took a step toward shutting the door that leads to the conference title on everyone else.
Owatonna (8-2, 7-0 Big 9 Conference) held West (9-3, 6-2) to its lowest point total of its season as the hosts shot 38.8% from the field and only 3-for-16 from behind the arc.
This also included 2022 Mr. Basketball Watch List selection Mehki Collins scoring nine points and missing all four of his 3-pointers.
“I’ve been super happy with other guys stepping into their roles. Nick Williams was one of the guys matched up on Mehki Collins, also Connor Ginskey,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “Two new guys (Williams and Ginskey) stepping into our rotation this year and put them on their best player and said, ‘Here’s what you need to do’ and bought into how we need to guard them.”
Meanwhile, the Huskies fell back on forward Evan Dushek and guard Brayden Williams in their big win. Both seniors recorded double-doubles with Dushek posting game-highs in points (21), rebounds (15) and blocks (2), and Brayden Williams notching 18 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
The Scarlets were able to match up against Owatonna in the early stages, but the longevity is what took a toll and opened the door for the Huskies.
Owatonna shot nearly 50 percent from the field and knocked down 5 of 11 3-point attempts. That allowed the Huskies to take a 32-22 lead entering halftime.
“I was very pleased with our experience and composure really at the start of each half. I would say our veteran leadership and experience kind of came through,” Josh Williams said. “It was a good start for both teams. [West] led for the early part of the first half and they were shooting the ball well. Both teams were answering each other back and forth, but then I thought they cooled off a little bit and we wrapped up our defense and did things a little better later in the first half and that’s what created that 10-point cushion.”
Down, but not out, West made a run to start the second half to cut the Huskies' 10-point lead down to three points before they were able to put a hold on West’s momentum.
Josh Williams attributed the team's ability to repel that wave of momentum with the experience his team gained from its stiff non-conference schedule against Robbinsdale Armstrong, Osseo, Park of Cottage Grove and Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin).
Senior guards Ty Creger and Blake Burmeister both knocked down two 3-pointers each, with Creger recording eight points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals, and Burmeister recording six points and a steal.
Avery Hartman recorded five points and one rebound coming off the bench. Ginskey added two points and Nick Williams added one point and two rebounds on top of their defensive responsibilities.
The trek toward the Big 9 title is far from over for Owatonna, which matches up with Mankato West again at the end of the year. The Huskies also have a key game Saturday night against Mankato East (9-4, 6-3). The Cougars are riding a five-game win streak.
“We just have to make sure we’re of the mindset that we’ve got to be really, really good every night and can’t have that mental letdown,” Josh Williams said. “Nothing’s a given and this league is so good and I think every coach in the Big 9 will attest to that. It’s a long season, there’s a lot of games and we put ourselves in a good position, but now it’s up to ourselves to keep ourselves in that position. One game at a time mentality.”