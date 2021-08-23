The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys and girls cross country teams are fortunate. Not only will they have an influx of talent from the junior high and junior varsity levels this fall, according to head coach John Bruns, but they also return 18-20 athletes from last season who have varsity experience.
The Awesome Blossoms experienced an increase in numbers in during the 2020 due to the delayed starts to the football and volleyball seasons, a trend that continued this year. Returning are key contributors Hosea Baker, Jesse Cardenas and Ty Forasek for the boys and Emily Miller, Lyla Quail and Chloe McCarthy for the girls. Bobbi Bruns is also on the team, but is still recovering from an injury suffered during a car accident last spring and her availability this season is up in the air.
Bruns believes that his teams' overall level of talent and experience should make them a force to be reckoned with in the Gopher Conference.
"In our conference, there are eight teams. I think if we can finish in the top two or three there that would be a great goal for us," Bruns said. "Our boys, we don't have any seniors. I think, as we're trying to build and get better, if we can finish in that top two or three spots in the conference and maybe finish in the top half of the section, that would be a great goal for us this year. On the girls side, I think kind of the same things. If we can be in the top three in the conference and be in the top 10 of the section that would be a great spot for us to be in. We do have a couple of young kids that haven't run a whole lot yet and if they develop like they might, we might be able to surprise some teams and finish higher than that."
Both Blooming Prairie teams open their season on Sept. 2 at Stewartville.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept 2: 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Stewartville High School
Thursday, Sept 9: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Oaks Golf Club
Tuesday, Sept 14: 4:30 p.m., Multiple Schools, Blooming Prairie Country Club
Tuesday, Sept 21: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Riverview Golf Course
Thursday, Sept 30: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Prairie Ridge Golf Course
Tuesday, Oct 5: 4:30 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Chatfield Golf Course
Tuesday, Oct 12: 4:45 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Oak View Golf Course
Tuesday, Oct 19: 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, NRHEG High School
Thursday, Oct 28: 4 p.m., Away vs. Multiple Schools, Northern Hills Golf Course