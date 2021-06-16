The Owatonna boys tennis team held their annual awards banquet Monday night in celebration of the success the team saw both on and off the court during the 2021 season.
Numerous awards were dolled out, including All-Conference honorees and Most Improved Player. Below is a complete list of the awards as well as their recipients.
Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award (3.65 GPA or higher through senior year)
Lincoln Maher
John Pfeifer
Caleb Schuler
Connor Whalen
Best Record
Nils Gantert/John Pfeifer, 19-1
Most Improved
Nils Gantert
Devon Roush
Sportsmanship Award
Gavin Caron
Mac Pilcher
All-Conference
Lincoln Maher
Mac Pilcher
Caleb Schuler
Charlie Tucker
Connor Whalen
All-Conference Honorable Mention
Adam Engel
Nils Gantert
Thomas Herzog
John Pfeifer
Liam Smith