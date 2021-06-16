The Owatonna boys tennis team held their annual awards banquet Monday night in celebration of the success the team saw both on and off the court during the 2021 season.

Numerous awards were dolled out, including All-Conference honorees and Most Improved Player. Below is a complete list of the awards as well as their recipients. 

Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award (3.65 GPA or higher through senior year)

Lincoln Maher

John Pfeifer

Caleb Schuler

Connor Whalen

Best Record

Nils Gantert/John Pfeifer, 19-1

Most Improved

Nils Gantert

Devon Roush

Sportsmanship Award

Gavin Caron

Mac Pilcher

All-Conference

Lincoln Maher

Mac Pilcher

Caleb Schuler

Charlie Tucker

Connor Whalen

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Adam Engel

Nils Gantert

Thomas Herzog

John Pfeifer

Liam Smith

