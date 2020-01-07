MEDFORD — the Medford girls basketball team manufactured its second consecutive dominant defensive effort and picked up a second nonconference win in four-day span with a 68-21 win over J-W-P.
The Tigers led 43-13 at halftime and allowed just eight points in the second half. On Friday against Cleveland, they surrendered just 26 points the entire game.
Kiley Nihart, who head coach Mark Kubat said was “solid on both ends of the floor” paced Medford with 17 points while Emma Kniefel and Katie Dylla chipped in 15 apiece.
After playing Maple River on Tuesday, the Tigers will have a couple days t prepare for its high-profile Saturday showdown against Class AA, No. 6-ranked Waseca (8-3). Tip-off is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
Though the Bluejays are just 2-2 in their last four games, the losses came against Class AAA undefeated Red Wing and Lake City (10-4). In the span, Waseca handed Winona Cotter its first loss of the season on Dec. 28 at the Winona State University Holiday Classic.
Medford 68, J-W-P 21
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 1, Kiley Nihart 17, Isabella Steffen 2, Andrea Bock 2, Emma Kniefel 15, Izzy Reuvers 5, Alorah Wiese 7, Lilly Roehrick 4, Katie Dylla 15.