The Owatonna boys soccer team didn't waste much time Friday night in Albert Lea, where Mason Cocciarella scored off an assist from Noah Kubicek a minute into the match to jumpstart a 7-0 victory for the Huskies.

Owatonna led 5-0 at halftime, and had stretched its lead to 7-0 in the early stages on the second half.

Cocciarella finished with a pair of goals and an assist, while Benny Bangs scored twice, and Garret Karsten, Eli Knutson and Said Gelle all scored one goal apiece.

Kubicek notched a pair of assists, while Leroy De La Rosa, Ashton Kraus, Bangs and Karsten all finished with one assist each.

Owatonna played again Tuesday night at home against Rochester Century, and next plays Thursday night at Austin.

