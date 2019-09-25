With a nasty thunderstorm picking up steam and billowing over the western sky as the second half slogged forward, Owatonna and Austin raced against the clouds on Tuesday night in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer game.
The teams barely dodged the the wet stuff in a game that saw the Packers pull away for a 4-1 victory at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
For the Huskies, it was another frustrating result in a season already filled with its share of ups and downs. Playing without its best defender and team captain, Sam Henson, Owatonna kept things close in the first half before Austin took control early in the second by scoring two back-breaking goals in a 8-minute span.
The defeat drops the Huskies to 4-4-4 overall and 2-2-4 in the Big Nine and extends the Packers’ undefeated streak to double figures at 10 games.
Austin, one of the largest Class A programs in the state, started the season with a 2-1 setback to St. Paul Como Park and has since produced a 9-0-1 record. The Packers are 7-0-1 in the conference with its only non-victory coming in a 2-2 tie against Rochester Mayo on Sept. 10.
For Owatonna, it must regroup quickly as three of its final four games to wrap up the regular season are on the road, starting with a showdown against rival Faribault on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Falcons recently defeated Mayo and are 8-2-1 overall and 5-2-1 in conference action.
On Saturday, OHS caps the week with a matchup against fellow Section 1-AA opponent, Lakeville South, at 1 p.m. on the road.
GAME DETAILS
The 10th-ranked Packers came out aggressive and organized against the Huskies and landed the game’s opening salvo when Julio Hernandez Espindola split a pair of defenders and struck a ball to the opposite corner less than two minutes into the contest.
Owatonna, though, didn’t panic and controlled the majority of possession for the next 10 minutes and was rewarded when Derek Huxford elevated a shot from the right side and watched as it settled into the back of the net in the upper-90 with 29 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the first half.
The next 20 minutes featured solid possession from both teams and some coordinated defensive stands by the Huskies. With about 20 minutes left before halftime, an Austin player took a shot from in close that caromed off the upright and spun down the line behind goalie Nick Mullenbach before being cleared by one of his teammates on the far side of the frame.
The Huskies, though, were playing on a razor’s edge for much of the final 10 minutes of the half and fell behind 2-1 when Andres Garcia booted a shot from just outside the box and into the back of the net.
With the temperature dropping and the wind picking up early in the second half, Austin added another two goals before the midway point of the stanza and held on from there.