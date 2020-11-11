Owatonna wraps up regular season with comfortable 42-0 win at Northfield

Looking to end the program's first two-game losing streak since 2010, the Owatonna football program cracked its neck Wednesday night at Northfield High School with a comfortable 42-0 victory against the Raiders.
The Huskies (4-2) scored on their first two offensive drives of the game, which was more than enough support for a suffocating defense that allowed only two first downs the entire game.
In the first quarter, Owatonna allowed only negative-six yards of offense to Northfield (0-5) and senior wide receiver/defensive back Payton Beyer snagged an interception. The Raiders did not pick a first down until senior Blake Mellgren's 13-yard run with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
"Our kids have been pretty salty on defense most of the year," Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. "We gave up a couple big plays last week to Mankato West, but boy other than that we've made it where other teams have had to earn their first downs and earn their scores. That's the mark of a good defense, is to make them earn it and I thought they played well tonight."
Overall, the Raiders finished with only 41 yards of total offense on just 30 offensive plays, compared to 309 yards of offense on 62 plays for the Huskies, who also pounced on a pair of Northfield fumbles to swipe a total of three turnovers in addition to sacking quarterback Cole Stanchina and forcing a fumble out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The victory was a return to form for Owatonna, especially its offense, which managed only 21 points in the previous two games after averaging 39 points a game through the first three weeks.
The defense helped jump start the offense early, with the Huskies taking over from the 45-yard line of the Raiders on their first drive and scoring four plays later with senior quarterback Brayden Truelson's 34-yard screen pass to senior running back Tanner Hall.
The field was even shorter for the second offensive drive after Beyer caught a Northfield punt near midfield and returned it to the 11-yard line. Three plays later, Truelson lofted a pass in the flat to junior fullback Nick Williams for an 11-yard touchdown.
Owatonna drove the ball inside the 10-yard line on each of its next two possessions, but twice were stopped by Northfield on fourth-and-goal.
After the second failed fourth down, the Huskies forced the aforementioned safety, and on the next drive capitalized on the short field afforded by the safety punt to drive 35 yards in five plays to score on a 16-yard outside run by Hall to boost Owatonna to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Truelson added his third score with a 20-yard touchdown to Beyer in the third quarter, before junior Dylan Maas and backup quarterback Talor Bogen provided short rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
"We still have some things to work on," Jeff Williams said. "We're still not clicking on all cylinders as we would like, but we're still a work in progress, we're still cycling linemen in and out and we've got some kids going both ways, which we're not accustomed to. We're just having to dig a little big deeper offensively for our yards and for our points and they're just coming with more work. I thought we sustained some pretty nice drives, moved the chains a couple of times, kept things going and were able to find a way into the end zone."
The win all but assures Owatonna the No. 1 seed in the Section 1-5A playoffs, but there's not much clarity on what that playoff might look like. The section is scheduled to be seeded early Friday afternoon, but how many of the six teams available to be seeded is uncertain, as is the schedule.
Traditionally, the top two seeds receive byes into the semifinals, but this year the Huskies may be forced to play in the Tuesday night game because of a lack of teams that might be available to play in the postseason. Northfield is eligible to play Tuesday, Nov. 17, but not after it shifts to a distance-learning model Thursday, Nov. 19.
The fate of Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall is in the balance as well, with Rochester Public Schools weighing a decision to shut down after-school activities due to the spread of COVID-19. There's a chance the tournament is shortened to two rounds and four teams, in which case the semifinals will be contested Tuesday, Nov. 17, and the championship Saturday, Nov. 21.
That uncertainty is nothing new for the Huskies, however.
"I don't know how you do prepare for it," Williams said. "We're going to give the kids (Thursday) off and told them to plan to practice Friday and Saturday unless we tell them they're not going to. There's really no telling if we're going to play on Tuesday, if we're going to play on Saturday, if we're going to play on Tuesday and Saturday. We just don't know. They've dealt with the uncertainty all fall from when they were at the team camp and they announced the season was going to be moved to the spring, to here we are right now with cancellations of games and all that sort of thing. They've been really resilient and I think they're just continuing to be excited to play the game."