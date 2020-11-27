Owatonna senior defender Grace Wolfe hasn’t taken the conventional path to Division I women’s hockey but nevertheless she’ll lace up her skates next year at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Wolfe recently announced her commitment to the St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team following her graduation from Owatonna High School. Wolfe’s recruitment journey took the long and winding path as opposed to others who took the straight and narrow.
As a sophomore Wolfe dislocated her knee cap in the second period of the first game of the season. She missed the remainder of the season while other players her age started to make commitments to college programs.
“It was really hard for me because I was developing as a player, and that’s a key time,” Wolfe said. “I feel like I’m so much behind.”
Wolfe rehabbed the injury and strengthened her knee after the time away from the game before her junior year. When she returned she scored seven goals and tallied 15 assists en route to a second all-conference selection. She also earned the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
Wolfe’s skating ability has always stood out, according to Huskies head coach Tony Cloud, but her ability to shut down the top opposition player has set her apart.
“She’s able to take on their top players,” Cloud said. “She matches up really well with them.”
Wolfe says her ability to see the ice and anticipate the next play has helped her and her team through the years.
As a freshman she scored three goals and assisted on 11. As an eighth-grader she recorded three goals and six assists.
In 2019, Wolfe made the High Performance 16-and-under team for Section 1 and made the initial cut to the 54 top players.
Those types of experiences typically help increase a potential recruit’s visibility, but Wolfe also took it upon herself to increase her profile. She used the Next College Student Athlete app to get in contact with college coaches. St. Cloud State was one of the schools to reach out and offer a scholarship.
The St. Cloud State Huskies went 6-25-4 last season and Wolfe got a chance to watch them play last season. She has since followed their games online and virtually visited the campus, training facilities and arena.
Wolfe is just the second Owatonna girls hockey player to commit to play at the Division I level. Lindsay Macy, a 2003 OHS grad, became the first OHS player to play at the D-I level. She played at the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota State University, Mankato, and later played with the U-22 women’s national team. Macy now serves as the head coach at Finlandia University in Houghton, Michigan.
“In the hockey world, it’s really hard to come from a small town and make a show against the teams in the Cities,” Wolfe said. “It just makes me feel proud.”