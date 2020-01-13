KASSON — The Medford girls basketball is close, but not quite there just yet.
Hitting the road to take on section front-runner and battle-tested Waseca on neutral ground, the Tigers suffered just their second loss of the season in a 68-52 loss at Kasson-Mantorville High School on Saturday afternoon.
“Our effort was good and we learned where we need to be to compete in the section tournament,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said.
One of the major bright spots in the loss was Izzy Reuvers career-high 20 pounds. Emma Kniefel matched buckets with the Bluejays’ Division II recruit Gus Boyer and finished with 20 points.
No other Medford (10-2 overall) player finished with more than five points.
Waseca moves to 10-3 overall and pulls further ahead in the race for the top seed in the Section 2-AA tournament. The ‘Jays are 4-0 against sectional opponents while the Tigers are 5-1.
Waseca 68, Medford 52
Kiley Nihart 5, Isabella Steffen 2, Emma Kniefel 18, Izzy Reuvers 20, Jenna Berg 5, Katie Dylla 2.