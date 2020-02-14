TAMING THE TIGERS: Huskies rout Albert Lea, will meet Farmington in section semifinals

The Owatonna and Albert Lea wrestling teams have engaged in a number of epic high-stakes battles over the last three decades.
Thursday was not one of them.
As two of southern Minnesota’s unquestioned powerhouse programs, the fact that the Huskies and Tigers opened the postseason inside a high school gymnasium on a random Thursday night and not the cavernous Mayo Civic Center Arena on a Saturday afternoon is contrary to what fans have come to expect. The final score of 60-9, Owatonna, was also something that would have been inconceivable just two short years ago.
There are a couple chief reasons as to why this happened, none bigger than the simple fact that Albert Lea is enduring a bit of a transition after losing some extremely accomplished wrestlers since its last Section 1-AAA championship in early 2018.
Secondarily, Owatonna was tagged with the No. 3 seed despite standing three positions higher than second-seeded Farmington in the Class AAA state-rankings and having fared better against a number of common opponents. The Huskies also placed more wrestlers within the state’s top 10 individual rankings as of the latest poll released on Feb. 6. Nit-picking? Absolutely. But those are all things that should have been considered when probing for separation between a pair of otherwise evenly-matched opponents.
Luckily for Owatonna, the difference between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in this particular case is immaterial and the teams will have a chance to settle things on the mat come Saturday afternoon when they meet in the section semifinals at 1 p.m. in Rochester. When it comes to second round postseason matchups, it will be difficult to find a more enticing showdown in all of Class AAA.
OWATONNA-FARMINGTON PREVIEW
Despite losing its most accomplished wrestler (MacAron Kukowski) to transfer, Farmington opened the season perched comfortably within the Class AAA poll at No. 8, and similar to Owatonna, has added a significant number of names to the individual rankings as the season has progressed. The Tigers started with three and have since doubled that number while the Huskies have gone from three to seven. It should also be noted the Huskies were nowhere to be found in the initial top 12 and honorable mention list and have since risen all the way to No. 6.
On paper, the matchup between the Tigers and Huskies is extremely unique in the fact that all-but three of the 14 weight classes have at least one individual ranked within the top 10 from either team.
Basically, if the Huskies and Tigers were to join forces, they would produce perhaps the most well-balanced team in the entire state. But they obviously aren’t, and how things shake out on Saturday might actually fall largely on the shoulders of those who are not ranked.
The Huskies will start the match with a distinct advantage as four of their seven total ranked individuals fall between 106 and 138 with the Tigers’ lone representative in the top 10 in the stretch being Hunter Frost at 113 pounds. Though it’s difficult to predict how many wrestlers, if any at all, will be bumped up from their natural position, the first major swing-match could materialize at 132 were neither team has a wrestler within the top 10.
On Thursday, the Huskies deployed Chase Dallman at 132 against Albert Lea and he performed admirably against No. 5-ranked Cameron Davis in an 8-2 loss. Farmington used Brandan McAdoo at that spot and he suffered a 13-5 major decision defeat to unranked Logan Henningson.
Another pivotal stretch will come in the four matches between 145 and 170. Owatonna’s 152-pound top-ranked hammer Landen Johnson looms large and it will be interesting to see if he somehow collides with Farmington’s No. 5-ranked 160-pounder, Austin Hamel. Though unlikely, if each individual remains at their natural position, the stretch will go like this: No. 2 Luke Peterson vs. Jerez Autridge; No. 1 Johnson vs. No. 10 Cole Han-Lindemyer; No. 5 Austin Hamel vs. No. 9 Kaden Nelson; No. 8 Chase Vought vs. Matt Seykora.
Though unranked, Autridge and Seykora are both upperclassmen and multi-year starters that are rarely over-matched, even against the toughest competition. For instance, Autridge secured a huge upset over Albert Lea's No. 3-ranked Cole Galzier on Thursday night in an exciting 3-1 sudden victory.
In the final four positions, each team can deploy one state-ranked individual in Farmington’s No. 6 Parker Venz at 182 and Owatonna's No. 4 Isaiah Noeldner at heavyweight.
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Owatonna’s Cael Robb and Farmington’s Parker Venz both have older brothers that are not only nationally-ranked at the college level, but compete on the same team at the University of Nebraska. Freshman Payton Robb is ranked No. 19 at 157 pounds while Taylor Venz is No. 11 at 184.
SECTION SUPREMACY
In the last seven seasons, each team has claimed two Section 1-AAA team championships. The Huskies won the title in 2013 and 2017 while the Tigers made it to state in 2015 and 2016.