BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie football team scored eight touchdowns in 11 total possessions on Friday night and rumbled to a 61-6 Mid Southeast District White Division victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo.
The second-ranked Awesome Blossoms (6-0 overall, 3-0 White Division) found the end zone on each of its first five possessions and built a 40-6 lead heading into intermission. Blooming Prairie punted just once the entire game and had two other possessions ended because time ran out in the second and fourth quarters.
Kaden Thomas continued his season-long aerial assault as the senior connected on 12 of 14 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns, one apiece to Bradley Simon, Gabe Hagen and Mitchell Fiebiger. Playing without leading receiver, Karson Vigeland because of an injury, the Blossoms relied upon six different players to gain at least 28 receiving yards. Hagen led the way with 81 yards on five receptions.
Matthew Pryor paced the ground attack with 127 yards. He found the end zone three times and gained nine first downs on 15 total carries.
Dyland Nirk led the Blossoms with 10 tackles, two of which came in the backfield. Fiebiger added eight stops and one tackle-for-loss. Hagen returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown to hand the Blossoms a 19-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter.
Blooming Prairie has now out-scored its six opponents by an average score of 49-6 and has scored a combined 123 points in its previous two games.
UP NEXT
Blooming Prairie hits the road for the final time in the regular season on Friday when it makes the trip north to take on Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 7 p.m. The Cardinals (2-4) recently lost, 14-12, to Goodhue and have defeated K-W and Fillmore Central this season.
A victory alone would clinch at least a share of the sub-district title for the Blossoms while a victory and a Randolph (5-1, 2-1) loss to Goodhue would wrap up sole possession of the crown.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 61, K-W 6
FIRST QUARTER
BP—Matthew Pryor 1 run (Carson Brennecke kick)
BP—Pryor 7 run (Brennecke kick)
BP—Gabe Hagen 26 fumble return (kick fail)
BP—Hagen 10 pass from Kaden Thomas (Brennecke kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BP—Tyler Archer 1 run (Brennecke kick)
KW— Casey Wesbur 20 pass from Laden Nerison (kick fail)
BP—Mitchell Fiebiger 30 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
THIRD QUARTER
BP—Pryor 11 run (Brennecke kick)
BP—Bradley Simon 40 pass from Thomas (Brennecke kick)
BP—Parker Vaith 3 run (Brennecke kick)