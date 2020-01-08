ADAMS — Tuesday presented a sneaky challenge for the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team.
Not only were the Awesome Blossoms going to be without two key players, but were taking the floor away from home against a Southland team that had won its three previous contests.
In the end, though, BP’s combination of Gabe Hagen and Kaden Thomas were simply too much for the Rebels to overcome in a 72-63 nonconference victory.
“We survived a tough one tonight,” Blossoms’ coach Nate Piller said. “Very physical contest with Southland shooting the ball extremely well. We were a little short-handed due to injury but give credit to Southland, they came to win. We got down a by a handful in the first half and certainly is fair to say nothing came easy”
Hagen led Blooming Prairie with 22 points, scoring at least 10 in each half. Versatile 6-4 guard Kaden Thomas scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half as the Blossoms found themselves tied 45-45 heading into the break.
“We struggled shooting in all aspects and we didn’t rebound well,” Piller added. “We did play with some grit and gutted this out, but that’s not a recipe for sustainable success.”
Blooming Prairie’s third-leading scorer, Karson Vigeland, did not take the floor along with regular contributor Mitchell Fiebiger due to injury. It is unclear when both will return.
Though far from crisp, the win is significant for a couple reasons. Most importantly, it gives the Blossoms a solid victory over a sectional opponent and, secondly, keeps them undefeated on the season at 6-0.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Things won’t get any easier in the immediate future as BP plays section-contender Grand Meadow (9-3) on Thursday before colliding with W-E-M on Friday in a much-anticipated showdown between the only two remaining undefeated teams in the Gopher Conference.
The Buccaneers are ranked No. 5 in the state and boast a 10-1 overall record with their only setback coming against No. 2 Henning in overtime on Dec. 27 at the Granite City Classic.
Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 63
Blooming Prairie scoring: Jarrett Larson 2, Zach Archer 7, Parker Vaith 12, Kaden Thomas 19, Zach Weber 10, Gabe Hagen 22. Halftime: Tied 45-45.