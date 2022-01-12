After a week off the court, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers jumped back into Gopher Conference play with their highest offensive output of the season in an 84-58 win over the Medford Tigers.
“The start of the game couldn’t have gone much better for us. We came out with great energy and I thought our defense was the best it’s been in a while,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “I thought the whole game we played with great effort no matter who was in the game. Our defense continued to be good the second half and we continued to get transition layups.”
The Panthers got the jump on the Tigers in the first half and built up a 22-point lead going into halftime up 41-19. NRHEG was able to slightly add onto the lead in the second half en route to its 26-point victory.
The Panthers had four players score in double digits and were led by sophomore guard Daxter Lee with a team-high 20 points and was directly followed by 18 points from senior forward Tyrone Wilson.
Seniors Jack Olson scored 12 points and Porter Peterson scored 11 points. Also scoring for the Panthers was Sam Olson with six points, Conner Nelson and Jaxon Beck with four points, Charlie Nissen and Will Tuttle with three points, Ben Schoenrock with two points and Brady Schlaak with one point.
“Overall this was the best game we have played this season thus far and I am proud of the guys and how hard they played and played together,” Lundberg said.
NRHEG will go on the road against Tri-City United Thursday night and return home Friday night to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Medford is still in the hunt for its first win of the season and will get a shot on the road Thursday night against LeSueur-Henderson and Friday night when it hosts United South Central.