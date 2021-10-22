Wednesday night’s matchup in Medford between the hosting Medford Tigers and the visiting Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms doubled down as both teams’ regular season finale, as the Blossoms left Medford with a 48-7 win to cap off their undefeated season.
But that game also served as a potential telling of what’s to come Tuesday as the No. 1 seed Blossoms and the No. 8 seed Tigers are slated to rematch in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs after just playing each other to close the season.
This game will be of significance for both squads.
On Blooming Prairie’s end, this is the first season that it got bumped up to Class 2A after running through Class 1A and winning the state championship back in 2019 and being dubbed 2020 Class A Section champions. Even though it’s played against Class 2A teams before, this is the first time it’s been labeled as a 2A school.
In their inaugural Class 2A season, the Blossoms have not disappointed. They opened their season with a 57-6 blowout win over Hayfield and set the tone for how their entire regular season would go. Through blowout win after blowout win, the Blossoms have sat comfortably at the top of the Class 2A power rankings, holding the No. 1 spot all season.
Blooming Prairie’s win over Medford on Wednesday to cement its undefeated season as the Blossoms hunt down another state championship, this time with Class 2A preceding the word “champions.”
For Medford, things have not gone as smoothly as it would have wanted it. Just in the short 2020 regular season, the Tigers went 4-2 overall and fell just short of the Section 2AA championship game.
This season, the Tigers have struggled and are searching for their first win of the year heading into Tuesday after going 0-8 overall with their closest chance at a win coming from their 20-14 loss to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Oct. 1.
Tuesday’s game will come down to Medford’s ability to execute. That’ll be the determining factor in deciding if Blooming Prairie continues its hunt for another title or if the Tigers will be able to do something no other team has come close to doing and hand the Blossoms their first loss of the year.
Amidst Blooming Prairie’s scoring explosion in the first half of Wednesday’s game, Medford proved to itself and to everyone else it’s possible to break through the Blossoms defense when the Tigers went on a 5-play, 52-yard scoring drive capped off by senior quarterback Justin Ristau hitting senior receiver Tyler Buck for a 9-yard touchdown.
Medford will need to be able to keep sustained drives like the one it had in the second quarter against the Blossoms Wednesday. The Tigers punted the ball six times, fumbled once, turned it over on downs once and got caught for a safety early on. Limiting the Blossoms offense by not giving them as many opportunities will be key.
As for Blooming Prairie, the key to success is to keep being Blooming Prairie. The Blossoms have run through every team they’ve faced, including Medford. Senior quarterback Drew Kittleson has been dynamic through the air and on the ground. The tandem of Tyler Archer and Cole Wangen in the backfield have been hard to stop. Outside, Colin Jordison has been a very reliable top target, but that hasn’t stopped Kittleson from spreading the ball out.
The Blossoms got a leg up on the Tigers with their season finale victory. Tuesday will determine if the Blossoms can repeat their success and continue their undefeated run or if Medford can bounce back and find its first win at the most important time.
Kickoff is slated at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blooming Prairie’s football stadium.