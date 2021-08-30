Owatonna (0-1) stayed within reaching distance during the first half Saturday afternoon, but Lakeville North (2-0) showed why its starting the season ranked No. 7 in Class AAA by running away from the Huskies in the second half of a 10-2 victory.
The Panthers led 4-1 at halftime.
"We struggled keeping up with their pace and they attacked well with numbers," Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said. "We had a few chances where we were able to count attack. We know what we need to do and have high hopes moving forward."
Junior Ezra Oien scored both goals for Owatonna, with her first tally coming with 16 minutes in the first half. Oien then curled in a free kick with seven minutes left in the second half.
Emma Wolff and Auna Johnson split time in net for the Huskies, with Wolff being credited with six saves and Johnson sprawling to make 20 saves.
Owatonna next hosts Prior Lake on Tuesday night at Lincoln Elementary School. Prior Lake has lost to Eden Prairie and played to a scoreless draw against Bloomington Jefferson so far this season.