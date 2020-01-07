Still trying to gain its footing after a wobbly start as the second half kicked into gear, the Owatonna girls basketball team gradually took control down the stretch and held on for a 70-57 victory over Faribault at the OHS gymnasium on Tuesday night.
BIG PICTURE
The win snaps a seven-game slide for the Huskies and moves them to 3-6 in conference action and 3-9 overall. Three of Owatonna’s losses in the streak came against nonconference opponents as the Huskies’ final 13 games of the regular season are each against league opponents.
As for the section ladder, Tuesday’s decision likely won’t affect Owatonna positively or negatively. The Falcons are housed in a smaller MSHSL classification and the Huskies came into the contest sitting in the seventh position of eight teams in Section 1-AAAA. The bottom four positions in the unofficial standings, though, are separated by just 11 positions in the QRF rankings.
With the victory, Owatonna has now won 23 consecutive games against the Falcons dating back to 2008-2009 season.
ON THE FLOOR
Triggered by an 8-0 scoring spurt early in the first half that snapped a 33-33 deadlock, the Huskies seized control down the stretch and polished off a season-best shooting performance that saw them connect on 52% of their shots overall.
Owatonna ended 6 of 13 from beyond the arc and held the Falcons to 37% overall and 5 of 21 from deep.
“The girls played really hard,” Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “When Faribault tied it up, the girls stayed composed and continued to attack."
Fresh off a 25-point effort against Austin, Sarah Kingland stayed red-hot from the field and spearheaded the Huskies’ season-high offensive output with 21 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Holly Buytaert complimented Kingland’s overall effort and burned the Falcons on numerous occasions from the perimeter, knocking down four 3-pointers and finishing with 17 points. Lexi Mendenhall finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
Sara Anderson chipped in eight points two assists and two steals, drawing praise from her head coach for her balanced effort at both ends of the floor.
"Sara Anderson had an amazing hustle-game," Hugstad-Vaa said. "She forced several turnovers and was all over the floor.”
Owatonna led for the majority of the first half, but a few offensive miscues — the Huskies finished with 15 turnovers — helped the winless Falcons stay within striking distance at halftime, 26-23.
Knocking down two of its four total 3-pointers in the opening three minutes of the second half, Faribault out-scored Owatonna 10-7 in the first 3 minutes, 30 seconds after intermission to draw even.
Owatonna quickly stopped the bleeding on a layup by Lexi Mendenhall, scored the first of eight unanswered points and gradually added to its lead in the game’s final 12 minutes.
UP NEXT
Owatonna will look to win back-to-back games for the second time this season when it travels to Winona on Friday. The Winhawks are 1-12 overall and 1-8 in conference games.
Owatonna 70, Faribault 57
Owatonna scoring: Maggie Newhouse 2, Taylor Schlauderaff 2, Ari Schornock 2, Lexi Mendenhall 12, Morgan Miller 4, Holly Buytaert 17, Alivia Schuster 2, Sara Anderson 8, Sarah Kingland 21.