This week’s rankings provided by Let’s Play Hockey came out Wednesday. Owatonna, not ranked the previous week, is No. 20 in the top-20 teams in Class AA girls’ hockey.
Moving into the top-20 means people are paying attention. That’s just what the Huskies want.
“A lot of people look down at southern Minnesota and don't see a lot of really great hockey," Owatonna coach Tony Cloud said. "But I think we've put together something special here in Owatonna with a building program. It's a continuing motivator to continue to push (forward).”
For senior captain Grace Wolfe, this season has been the most enjoyable yet. The team is off to a blazing hot start. Everybody is contributing. The freshmen are stepping up. The defensemen are pushing the puck up the ice to generate quicker offense.
Everything is clicking.
“I know every step they are going to take and every move they going to make. It makes the game a lot more fun when you know what they are going to do,” Wolfe said. “We've built this chemistry, it's what I think makes this season most fun and successful as well.”
So far, if there’s anything problematic with this team, it’s that they want to keep showing up to the rink.
It’s a group that wants to repeat as Big 9 Conference champions — Owatonna and Northfield were co-champions last season. It’s a group that wants to build on the regular-season success into the Section 1AA tournament, and possibly state. It’s a group that wants more.
Getting a share of the Big 9 championship last season was something the Huskies hadn’t achieved since they won the conference outright in the 2010-11 season.
The recent successes haven’t quite translated into section play. The last time the Huskies made it to a section final was in 2015-16. The last time the team made it past the quarterfinal round, was in 2017-18.
It was an even tougher elimination last season as the Huskies lost to Northfield in a quarterfinal game less than a week after beating the Raiders in overtime to end the regular season and clinch a share of the Big 9.
That sour feeling persists still with this group.
“We think about it every day about who we are going to be facing in sections; first round, second round, however far we make it, hopefully all the way through to state,” Wolfe said. “That's always in the back of our minds. It just goes to show in the score in all these games that we're here, we're ready, and we want to get better. When that first round of sections begins, we're ready.”
The Huskies have shown a wealth of offensive excellence. In eight games, the Huskies have outscored their opponents 58-9. The team has scored less than five goals in a game once, which came in a 3-2 loss to Northfield.
Freshmen Samantha Bogen leads the team with 11 goals, tied for 13th in the state. Bogen, Anna Herzog, Olivia Herzog and Ezra Oien all rank in the top 25 for points in the state. Eight players have more than 10 points. Twelve different players have found the back of the net.
The distribution of offense up and down the lineup has not only been something Cloud has come to expect but what makes this team so dangerous to play against.
“As far as what Owatonna has had in the past, this is a pretty special group with how deep we are, with how many players are able to contribute,” Cloud said. “It's really something I want to see continue and for our program to develop.”
As the team begins the final month of the regular season, everybody will be relied on. So, it’s probably good that the biggest strength of this year’s Huskies is its depth.
“They are willing to go into the corners, battle for their teammates, then look to set each other up,” Cloud said. “It's something we talk about on a daily basis is trying to find each other and using each other on the ice.”
Huskies roar past Winhawks
It didn’t take for Owatonna to get lead in Thursday night's 10-0 win against Winona. Ezra Oien opened the scoring at 2 minutes, 38 seconds into the first period. From there, the Huskies added four more in the first, three in the second and two in the third.
Sydney Hunst and Olivia Herzog each scored a pair of goals. Hunst finished with a team-leading six points. Leading goal-scorer Samantha Bogen had four points, as did Grace Wolfe.
The Huskies scored twice shorthanded and once on the power play. Nearly the entire roster got on the scoresheet.
Owatonna faces Albert Lea at home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, then travels to take Rochester Mayo on Saturday, Feb. 20.