The boys and girls cross country teams at Medford made their way to the Ney Nature Center Tuesday for the Henderson Invite
Instead of two individual races for the boys and girls teams, the Henderson Invite held a coed race, so both teams competed as one.
As a team, Medford finished with a team score of 255 points, which placed it in fourth place out of four teams. Finishing in front of the Tigers was Le Sueur-Henderson in third (220), Tri-City United in second (191) and Sibley East in first (184).
The overall top runner of the day for Medford was Cohen Stursa, who finished in fourth place with a time of 19:23. Austin Erickson was right behind him in fifth place with a close time of 19:24.
Cohen O’Connor finished in 11th place with a time of 20:33 with Casey Chambers (20:40) in 13th and Louie Lopez (21:51) in 20th place.
Isabel Miller finished as the girls top runner, finishing in 27th place with a time of 24:46. Avery Arndt was behind her in 32nd place with a time of 25:22.
Rounding out the day for the Tigers was Kristen Biebighauser (27:18) in 36th, Addison O’Connor (30:16) in 38th and Coline Penet (31:50) in 39th.
The boys and girls will be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road for the Waseca Invite.