When Rochester Mayo running back Tore Pappenfus burst through the offensive line for a 52-yard touchdown run on his first and only carry with less than three minutes remaining Friday night in Rochester, all Owatonna coach Jeff Williams could do was drop his head and turn away.
The headset had already been removed and tucked away, and the game was already out of reach for the Huskies, but Pappenfus' scamper up the middle capped off a 286-yard performance on the ground for the Spartans in a 58-31 victory in the first game of the season — a rematch of the 2020 Section 1-5A championship game, which Owatonna won.
Now, Williams says the Huskies have a lot of work to do before they can start thinking about any type of postseason revenge for Friday night.
"I don't think we've earned our position in the section championship by any stretch," Williams said. "We've really got to improve. There were some things we won't talk about here that really went haywire, that we just really have to get better at. We're just going to have to have kids show a little more discipline. We just didn't tonight and that's very uncharacteristic for us."
Throughout Friday night, Rochester Mayo bolted away from Owatonna. The Huskies would then attempt to claw their way back into the game, only for another Spartan surge to break the game open once again.
The first 17 points of the game were scored by Rochester Mayo, before Owatonna worked its way onto the scoreboard with a deep 66-yard touchdown pass from senior Taylor Bogen to senior Nick Williams. Then, junior Drew Henson's 31-yard field goal brought the Huskies within 17-10 with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half.
Over the course of those final four and a half minutes, however, the Spartans scored three touchdowns with a 54-yard touchdown run from Noah Smith and a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Smith and Cayden Holcomb.
Just like that, a one-possession game turned into a 38-10 halftime deficit.
"I hope that's what it is and that they grow out of it, grow through it and that we get better at it," Jeff Williams said. "That's our job as coaches, to make sure they continue to improve week to week and we've got some improving to do."
In the second half, Owatonna briefly threatened to mount a comeback with a resurgent passing attack directed by Bogen helping the Huskies to within 45-31 with 5:02 left in the game. With the Spartans facing a 4th-and-5 from Owatonna's 48-yard line, quarterback Bennett Ellsworth rainbowed a pass for Holcomb to run underneath and sprint away for a touchdown to seal the game.
In that second half, however, Jeff Williams said he was encouraged by the play displayed by his offense, with Bogen recording a final line of 20-for-32 for 326 yards, four touchdowns and the two interceptions. Nick Williams swallowed up nine receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown, while Ayden Walter hauled in six catches for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"I thought Bogen settled in and played pretty well in the second half," Jeff Williams said. "That was really his first experience in the fire with a D-line coming at him with bad intentions. After a little bit of a rocky first half, I thought he settled in and did pretty well in the second half."
After Friday's loss, Owatonna's Week 2 matchup at home against Rochester Century carries heightened importance if it wishes to remain in control of a first-round bye in the Section 1-5A playoffs.
Rochester Century struggled in its own 28-6 defeat against New Prague on Friday.
"We'll have a chance to work with them and see if we can't get into bounce back mode," Jeff Williams said. "Century has always given us some trouble and it doesn't get any easier after that with Mankato West. It's been a baptism by fire, so we'll see how the kids respond to the adversity. It's a lot of young kids that haven't been in this position very frequently, so we'll see how they respond."