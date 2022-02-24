When the Owatonna Huskies went on the road against Rochester John Marshall on Saturday, the Huskies experienced some troubles shooting the ball for what was their season low 37 points at that point in their 59-37 loss.
Owatonna came off the loss looking for immediate revenge against the Rockets, but some of the same issues followed the Huskies back to their home court and aided in their downfall after they fell 43-29 the second time around.
Struggles to get shots to fall was something established early on for the Huskies, who saw some unfavorable bounced off the back iron and watched simple shots roll around the rim and pop out.
Their saving grace early on was senior guard Hillary Haarstad, who kept the Huskies in the game by scoring their first eight points, which was capped off by a steal and breakaway layup to cut John Marshall’s lead to 12-8 with less than six minutes remaining in the first half.
“[Haarstad] is a great driver and she had some layups she needed to finish that were great looks too,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “But all around, we needed to penetrate, pitch and get those looks and we didn’t really stay with that in the second half.”
But what Owatonna lacked in the scoring department, it made up for on the defensive side of the ball.
Another problem that it’d have to solve was dealing with the amount of size on the court that John Marshall provided with 6-foot-2-inch senior forward Lilly Meister, 6-foot freshman forward Laynie Meister and 5-foot-11-inch senior guard Katie Hurt.
Through the first half, the Huskies were able to keep them in check by forcing turnovers and battling for tough rebounds and loose balls to hold the Rockets to 17 points by halftime. With an occasional bucket on the other end, Owatonna only trailed by three points leading into the second half.
The shooting woes hit the Huskies incredibly hard in the second half and combined with John Marshall starting to fully utilize its distinct size advantage across the board, a large gap began to form.
Owatonna was held scoreless for nearly five minutes to start the half until senior guard Avery Ahrens knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the Rockets lead to 21-16 with 13 minutes remaining.
“We really buckled down inside and pressured their guards, we just couldn’t buy a bucket,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “Shots that we need to hit: layups and little jumpers, we just weren’t hitting them and it’s really hard to stay in a game when they’re scoring every other possession and you’re struggling to get the ball in the basket.”
The next bucket for the Huskies wouldn’t come until there was eight minutes and 16 seconds left on the clock where senior guard Lexi Mendenhall knocked down a jumper after Taylor Schlauderaff tracked down a rebound.
But by that point, John Marshall was on a 13-4 run and never looked back.
The Huskies had a much more difficult time guarding the paint and drawing too many fouls and providing free points to the Rockets at the free throw line.
Thanks to 20 total team fouls by Owatonna, the Rockets tallied 20 free points by knocking down 20 of their 24 attempts from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Huskies only had four total shots from the line and they knocked down three.
“Our defense was pretty good, but you can’t stay in games if you’re not scoring,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “A lot of moves we made to the basket and drives, we just weren’t finishing and that’s pretty tough.”
The 29 total points scored offensively now marks the Huskies season low in scoring and surpassed their 37 point outing in their most recent trip to Rochester.
Haarstad led Owatonna in scoring with 10 points to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Mendenhall followed her up with six points and three bounds.
Ahrens and Holly Buytaert added four points each with Ahrens also posting two assists, two steals and a rebound and Buytaert five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lauren Sommers recorded three points and one rebound, Audrey Simon recorded two points, two assists and one rebound.
Schlauderaff posted two rebounds, four assists and three steals and Ari Shornock and Morgan Fisher added one rebound each.