Game: No. 2 Owatonna Huskies vs No. 1 Farmington Tigers, 6 p.m., Friday, Mayo Civic Center (Rochester).
Recent Results: In the semifinals, the Huskies defeated No. 3 seeded Lakeville North 83-66, while the Tigers defeated the No. 4 seeded Lakeville South 55-47 in Farmington.
Last Matchup: Owatonna and Farmington were supposed to meet in the semifinals of the 2020-21 Section 1-4A playoffs, but the Tigers were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 exposures, which led to the Huskies eventual championship win over Lakeville South. The last game played between the two teams came during the 2019-20 Section 1-4A quarterfinals, when No. 4 Owatonna defeated No. 5 Farmington 74-71.
1. Tame the Tigers with trademark defense.
Thanks to a combination of speed and length that allows their guards and wings to easily cut off passing lanes and one of the best forwards in the section to play down low, the Huskies have made it more than difficult for teams to score the ball. Out of the 28 games that Owatonna has played this season, it’s allowed more than 60 points to opponents seven times with only one loss in those games (63-61 against Robbinsdale Armstrong). Coming into Friday, Farmington’s offense is averaging around 74 points per game, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t susceptible to an off-night shooting the ball.
In the Tigers’ semifinal win over Lakeville South, they were held to their new season-low scoring total of 55 points with star senior forward Kyle Hrncir limited to a team-high 15 points in the process. Farmington had three scorers earn 10 points or more, but it made its money by holding the fourth-seeded Cougars to just 47 total points, which was their second lowest total of the season.
Two Huskies that could play a big role in a potential back-to-back section championships are senior wings Nick Williams and Connor Ginskey. Williams and Ginskey have played crucial roles for Owatonna with their willingness to defend anyone on the court. The pair was tasked with defending Lakeville North star Nolan Winter and they held the Division I recruit to 10 points, most of which came in the second half when the Panthers made a last attempt to get back into the game. If Owatonna can tap into another signature defensive performance, it’s offense will have plenty of time to lead it back to the state tournament.
2. Stray away from foul trouble.
If there was one thing that could’ve potentially spoiled Owatonna’s playoff hopes against North, it was foul trouble. While the offense was clicking on all cylinders, the Huskies got hit with 20 total team fouls. Senior forward Evan Dushek picked up his third foul in the first half and got whistled for his fourth foul at the start of the second while fighting for a ball that got poked out of Winter’s hands. Dushek spent nearly 10 minutes on the bench before returning to the court to help the Huskies run away with things. Brayden Williams and Nick Williams also played with four fouls, while Ginskey and Blake Burmeister sat at three fouls each.
Owatonna was still able to fight through these issues with an offense that’s still able to run without Dushek on the court, along with big games defensively from Nick Williams and Ginskey and some much needed minutes off the bench from Avery Hartman. It also heavily benefited from a Lakeville North team that struggled with shooting the ball after the Panthers finished by shooting 50 percent from the free throw line (9-18).
3. Some striking similarities.
Again, it’ll come as no surprise that the top two seeds in the section are very good and share a couple of big similarities. Owatonna and Farmington combine for a 17-0 record against section opponents, with the Huskies sitting at 10-0 and the Tigers at 7-0. Over the course of the season, the Huskies and the Tigers have shared similar results against three common opponents: Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Lakeville North.
Owatonna holds a pair of wins over Century with the most recent coming in a 18-point win (81-63) on Feb. 3, while Farmington beat Century by 24 points (84-60) to open the season. The Huskies also recorded a 36-point win (81-45) and a 27-point win (63-36) over John Marshall, while Tigers beat John Marshall by 27 points (80-53) during the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Farmington beat Lakeville North by 34 points (84-50) and 13 points (70-57) during the regular season, while Owatonna is coming off its 17 point win over the Panthers.
Minnesota Basketball News ranked Owatonna as the No. 6 team in Class 4A boys basketball and Farmington trails right behind at No. 8 in the rankings. Minnesota-Scores has both offenses averaging about 74 points per game while Farmington gives up 59.1 and Owatonna gives up 52.9 points per game. Friday will feature a pretty even match up on paper and the winner will get to extend their season into the state tournament.