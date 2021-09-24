In the Mid Southeast Whit Subdistrict opener for both teams, Class AA No. 1 Blooming Prairie (4-0, 1-0) showed why its the favorite for the subdistrict championship in a 42-0 victory against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2-2, 0-1) on Friday night in Blooming Prairie.
Tyler Archer returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter before later cashing on a 49-yard rushing touchdown later in the opening frame to stake the Awesome Blossoms to an early 14-0 lead.
Drew Kittelson then tossed a pair of touchdowns to Colin Jordison and Carson Brennecke, before Cole Wangen and Archer added two more rushing touchdowns to expand the lead to 42-0 entering halftime.
Wangen scored on the ground again in the fourth quarter for the final touchdown of the night.
Kittelson has a relatively quiet night at quarterback, completing 5 of 12 passes for 101 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but the rushing of Archer and Wangen provided more than enough support for a suffocating defense.
WEM finished with only 142 yards of total offense, with Dom Paulson rushing seven times for 54 yards and hauling in both of quarterback Preston Gram's completions for 14 yards. Dylan Holicky also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards, while Ethan Greenwald finished with eight carries and 21 yards.
Defensively, Ageo Morales recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass for the Buccaneers, while Jonathan Remme forced a fumble.
Blooming Prairie will aim to keep its perfect record in tact next week at St. Clair/Loyola, while Waterville-Elysian-Morristown hosts Medford next Friday night.