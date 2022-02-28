Section tournaments are finished and state tickets have been punched for some wrestlers from Medford, Westfield and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva following the Section 2A individual tournament.
The three schools combined for eight section title winners and 13 qualifiers for the Class A boys state wrestling tournament.
Medford Tigers
The Medford Tigers had one of the most successful days among any of the teams at the Section 2A individual finals. Five different Tigers captured titles at their respective weight classes and are sending six total to the Class A state meet.
Luis Lopez avenged his loss against Maple River/United South Central’s Wyatt Walters in the Section 2A team tournament by recording back-to-back falls before beating Walters in a 2-0 decision for the 106 pound title.
As two of the top seeds in their respective brackets, Tommy and Charley Elwood ran through their competition en route to their section titles. Tommy racked up two pins and a major decision at 126 and Charley recorded three straight falls at 138.
Medford recorded two straight titles at 152 with Garron Hoffman and 160 with Tate Hermes. Hoffman pinned Maple River/USC’s Konner Harpestad at 2:40 and Hermes recorded a 5-2 decision over Maple River/USC’s Cooper Ochsendorf to earn gold.
Dyan Heiderschiedt was the lone Tiger state qualifer to fall short of a title after getting pinned at 5:20 in the 182 finals, but a 9-8 decision over Maple River/USC’s Laken Ivie in the semifinals gave him the true second place nod and sends him to state.
Westfield Razorbacks
The Razborbacks recorded two individual titles and one runner up to send three to the Class A state meet.
Bo Zwiener continued his big freshman season campaign by notching a pin, a 5-0 decision and a 4-1 decision to claim the 120 title.
Tyler Archer captured the second title at 170 pounds by beating Blue Earth Area’s Kean Hicks by fall at 4:44 to punch his ticket to state.
Cade Chrisitanson finished as the runner up at 138 pounds with his loss to Elwood in the finals, but owned true second place with his pin of Maple River/USC’s Byron Mitchell.
“These guys have a lot to be proud of after this tournament. They competed hard and wrestled with that competitive edge that was missing at times last week. We’re looking forward to the state tournament and planning to get some more guys on the podium up there as well,” said Westfield co-head coach Davis Lassahn.
NRHEG Panthers
Ralph Roesler was the lone title winner for the Panthers after recording back-to-back falls at 1:13 and 3:35 to earn gold.
NRHEG had three runner ups with Nikolas Petsinger at 132, Ben Hagen at 220 and makota Misgen at 285, all of which earned qualifying bids for state.
“Adding these four guys to Annabelle Petsinger who qualified last week, will make for a fun tournament for NRHEG. We will do everything in our power to give these kids a great experience,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson.