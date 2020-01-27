WINONA — Splitting the four exercises against Winona on Friday night, the Owatonna gymnastics team gained the edge by winning its two competitions by a combined 3.85 points in a 141.35 to 137.875 Big Nine Conference victory.
Despite the win against one of the conference's top-tier programs, OHS coach Evan Moe knows his team may have left a few points on the board.
“Overall, the meet went fine, but we know we have a lot of work to do in the next few weeks to not only add some skills that are going to be required to make it past sections, but also to refine the routines that are still not polished,” Moe said. “We're still looking to put a meet together that feels like it's a solid in every aspect. We keep having two or three really nice events, but then falling apart on the others.”
Against the Winhawks, the Huskies won the bars and beam, posting two scores above 9.0 on the latter to register one of its best scores (35.55) of the season in the most challenging exercise in the sport.
Moe was especially satisfied with his teams’ effort on the balance beam considering it came directly after being out-scored 35.6 to 35.5 on the floor.
“The girls collected themselves nicely and put together some great routines,” he said. “The ones that have been a little inconsistent on the event really stepped up and nailed their routines.”
Lucy Macius paced the Huskies in the event with a 9.225 while teammate Kaitlyn Cobban posted a 9.2. Kaelyn Smith (8.75) and Lindsay Bangs (8.4) rounded out the scoring for Owatonna.
On the uneven bars, the Huskies bested the Winhawks 34.65 to 32.75 with Bangs — who competed in the final slot for Owatonna — leading the way with a crisp 9.6. Macius came in second on the team with an 8.8.
Despite coming up short on the vault and floor, OHS kept it close and lost by just a combined 0.375. Bangs — who finished first in the all-around with a 36.8 — spearheaded the Huskies in both exercises and registered a 9.4 in each routine.
Macius came in third in the all-around with a 36.1 and earned a 9.175 on the floor.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna’s final two regular season competitions will also be on the road, starting with a head-to-head conference match against Red Wing on Friday. After that, the Huskies hit the road to take on Lakeville North on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Big Nine Conference meet is less than two weeks away and will take place in Austin on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Owatonna 141.35 - Winona 137.875
Owatonna scores: VAULT—Bangs 9.4, Lucy Macius 8.9, Janessa Moore 8.8, Halle Theis 8.55; UNEVEN BARS—Bangs 9.6, Macius 8.8, Theis 8.35, Moore 7.9; BALANCE BEAM—Macius 9.225, Kaitlyn Cobban 9.2, Kaelyn Smith 8.75, Bangs 8.4; FLOOR—Bangs 9.4, Macius 9.175, Halle Theis 8.65, Cobban 8.275. ALL-AROUND (top 5 only)—1. Bangs 36.8; 3. Macius 36.1; 5. Theis 33.15