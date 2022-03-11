Game: Lakeville North Panthers (19-8) at Owatonna Huskies (25-2), 7 p.m., Saturday.
Recent Results: Both teams are coming off Section 1-4A quarterfinal wins after the Huskies defeated No. 7 seeded Rochester Mayo 70-52 and the Panthers defeated No. 6 seeded Rochester Century 77-68.
Last Matchup: The last time Owatonna and Lakeville North shared the court together was during the 2019 Section 1-4A quarterfinals, where the Panthers won 86-46 to start their run to the Class 4A state championship game.
1. Don’t discredit North’s vast variety of experience.
It’s no secret that the Owatonna Huskies possess a tremendously talented team. They swept their way to an undefeated conference record in the Big 9 and captured sole ownership of the Big 9 title for the first time since the 1989-90 season, while on the verge of being a Class 4A top five ranked team. Very rarely, if at all, have the Huskies come into a game this season as an underdog and head into Saturday’s matchup with the No. 2 overall seed. But for the opposing No. 3 seeded, No. 9 ranked Panthers, this is far from their first rodeo against a top-ranked team.
Lakeville North has compiled an overall record of 19-8 while playing in one of the toughest basketball conferences in the state. While the Huskies have played a handful of games against top-ranked teams, the Panthers currently hold wins over No. 7 Eastview (56-54 OT and 79-69), No. 11 Park of Cottage Grove (56-43), No. 13 Eden Prairie (76-60), No. 20 Minneapolis South (68-50), Class 3A No. 9 Austin (45-40) and a pair of wins over rival and borderline top 20 Lakeville South (93-80 and 57-52).
On top of that, a pair of games against Class 4A No. 2 Shakopee and No. 8 Farmington and one game against each of No. 3 Wayzata and No. 4 East Ridge make up six of North’s eight losses this season. The Huskies come into the game as one of the best teams in the section and in Class 4A boys basketball, but North has already earned plenty of experience facing the best of the best this season.
2. Turn defense into offense.
Part of Owatonna’s formula for success is getting stops or forcing turnovers with its trademark defense and turning those into easy baskets on the opposite end of the court. In the opening minutes of their quarterfinal win over Mayo, the Huskies turned a couple of steals into easy transition buckets to jump out to an early lead. Even when Mayo went on a second half run to bring the game within single digits, the Huskies took a timeout and emphasized re-locking in defensively and letting the offensive buckets flow to them after getting stops. They did just that and went on to win by nearly 20 points.
Against a talent-loaded Lakeville North roster, Owatonna is going to need to tap back into that defensive mindset. North’s junior center Nolan Winter and sophomore guard Jack Robison are already being recruited by high NCAA Division I programs like Minnesota and Wisconsin, along with reliable scoring from senior forward Brayden Manning and junior guard Hudson Vaith. Against Century, the four Panthers all scored in double digits with Winter leading the way with 23 points.
Owatonna will fall back on their depth at guard and on the wings with Brayden Williams, Tyrel Creger, Blake Burmeister and Nick Williams all being able to lock up defensively, while Evan Dushek can clean up the boards inside.
3. Stars will shine the most when needed.
The bulk of Owatonna’s scoring will primarily come from Brayden Williams, Dushek, Creger and Burmeister. North will likely set its focus on the Huskies' top two-leading scorers in Dushek and Brayden Williams, who both averaged over 20 points per game during the regular season. Creger and Burmeister may just be the pieces the Huskies also need to surge past the Panthers and return to the Section 1-4A championship game to defend their title from last season.
Creger and Burmeister both provide an additional spark on the offensive end and have already proven to be able to take games over. In one of the Huskies' closest games during their 19-game win streak, Creger took over offensively in the first half against Mankato East and Burmeister connected on 6 of 7 3-pointers for the pair to finish with 18 points each. If the Huskies can get a typical game out of Williams and Dushek, along with Creger and Burmeister hitting their strides, having Nick Williams connect on some threes and getting some additional points off the bench, the Huskies will be well on their way to the section championship.