Owatonna High School activities director Marc Achterkirch announced via Twitter on Monday that the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame committee has decided to push back the first ceremony celebrating historic teams in school history from Sept. 10, 2021 to Sept. 16, 2022 due to recent developments regarding COVID-19.
“Due to the recent uncertainties of COVID-19 and the delta variant, the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame committee has decided to postpone the September 10, 2021 induction ceremony for the inaugural OHS athletic teams of distinction. The event is rescheduled for September 16, 2022,” the statement read.
This is the second time in which the ceremony has been delayed with it originally scheduled to take place in Sept. 2020.