In their first season after bumping up from Class A to Class AA, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms seemed destined for a perfect season, crushing opponents in the regular season and playoffs.
It all came to a screeching halt with a 40-18 loss to Maple River in Friday night’s Section 2AA championship game.
The Blossoms rolled through their regular season undefeated, and their confidence only went up after starting the section playoffs with a 43-0 win over Medford in the quarterfinals and a 47-19 win over St. Clair/Loyola in the semifinals.
In the championship game to decide who gets to move onto the state tournament, No. 1 Blooming Prairie was outrun and outsized by the No. 2 seeded Maple River Eagles, who are now the only team able to take down the Blossoms in three years. BP's last loss was in the 2018 Class A state tournament title game against Bold.
“Unfortunately we got ourselves in a hole, where they could play a coverage that’s just really tough to beat,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Chad Gimbel of the loss to Maple River. “Their defensive line was everything that was advertised. We had a tough time getting holes and getting Tyler [Archer] going.”
The Eagles presented a challenge unseen all year by Blooming Prairie with a run game powered by big and tall linemen up front and a backfield that was smaller and much faster. On the opposite side of the ball, it kept the Blossoms big play offense in check outside of a couple plays.
It was evident that Maple River was no rollover from the very first play from scrimmage, as it broke off a 62-yard run to make it first and goal, en route to its opening drive touchdown. It was an unsuspecting blow to the Blossoms, and that opener was only the first of many big run plays.
Things seemed to be lining up toward a shootout for the section championship after Blooming Prairie’s response in its own opening drive, as senior quarterback Drew Kittelson started their signature big play offense with a deep connection to junior receiver Cade Christianson for a touchdown. That brought the game to 7-6 in favor of the Eagles after a blocked point after attempt.
Christianson was also the one to walk over to Kittelson following an interception late in the game and lift his face mask up as a “keep your chin up” moment.
“He’s been one of my best friends for many years now, so it didn’t surprise me at all when that was the first person I saw come up and let me know it was a good run,” Kittelson said.
Consistency is what became the separating factor between the top two seeded teams. The Eagles made a living off their run game, either off jet sweeps, read options or just pounding the ball up the middle.
On the other end, Kittelson had a tough time being able to consistently break away from pressure generated by Maple River up front and overthrew receivers by an additional yard or two on a handful of big third down conversions.
Blooming Prairie went into do-or-die mode in the fourth quarter and one of the early nails in the coffin came on a fourth down and short where Kittelson’s intended pass was tipped at the line, which resulted in a turnover on downs and subsequently led to another scoring drive that put the game out of reach.
“We weren’t very battle-tested until this game, and we just didn’t come through,” Gimbel said. “These guys made a lot of plays, a lot of fun to watch, and they’re great kids. That’s the one thing I’m most proud of.”
The loss comes as a major heartbreak up and down the roster with the perfect ending for the perfect season just out of reach and leaving a sour finish instead. Still, the Blossoms went 8-0 in the regular season with two wins in the section playoffs; it's nothing to hang their chins about.
With the loss, the Blossoms are forced to say goodbye to their senior score, a big reason why they were able to go undefeated in the regular season and make their section championship run.
Graduating Blossoms include: Kittelson, Colin Jordison, Bradley Simon, Garret Farr, Xavier Rennie, Jett Swenson, Carson Brennecke, Tyler Archer, Payton Fristedt, Adam Walsh, Ezra Kiley, David Kartes, Dawson Sorenson and Samuel Skillestad.
Now the torch has been passed to the next set of Blossoms, who have high expectations to take the team where they weren’t able to this season. One of those up-and-comers set to take the torch is Brady Kittelson, Drew’s younger brother and the Blossoms backup quarterback.
“He will be better than me. I know he will and I hope he is,” Drew said following the game. “I hope I showed him the ropes, and I hope he can take what I showed him and even get better. He’s got big things ahead of him and he will be better than me.
Drew added, “It’s just awesome to have my dad (assistant coach Matt Kittelson) and my brother on this team. I used to hate him, but I would trade anything to go back and play one more game with him.”