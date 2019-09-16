FARMINGTON — The Owatonna volleyball picked up its first two wins of the season on Saturday at the annual tournament in Farmington.
After starting the competition with a pair of 2-0 losses to Elk River and Delano, respectively, the Huskies finished strong with a pair of victories over Red Wing, 2-0, and St. Charles, 2-1.
Emily Hagen paced the team with 24 kills in the four matches while Brynn Butler added 19 and Jenna Gleason 14.
Bailey Manderfeld handed out 46 assists (6.5 per set) while Anna Vetsch added 36 assists. Haylee Mullenbach spearheaded the defense with 39 digs. Hagen added 23.
The Huskies (2-11) play again on Tuesday at Rochester Century.