It’s interesting to think what will be at stake when Medford vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling meet a year from now.
The two rosters are awash with talented juniors and younger. But one thing stands out.
Neither team features a senior.
They must be rebuilding then?
Not quite.
The two combine for a 33-10 record and five wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their weight class in the Feb. 10 Class A rankings by theguillotine.com.
Medford boasts four of the five ranked wrestlers, but the K-W wrestling factory perennially features depth that's hard for any worthy challenger to meet. That's what propelled the Knights to a 36-28 road victory Thursday.
“Overall, as a team, we wrestled really well,” K-W coach Nathan Lexvold said of his squad that won its fifth straight dual. “Just good team wrestling in those close matches, not giving up too many pins and getting a pin when we can. That’s kind of what I preach to the guys all year, good team wrestling. That’s kind of what we did tonight. That’s nice to see at the end of the season; we’re peaking at the right time.”
The first match of the night at 106 pounds was the most enthralling.
K-W freshman Masyn Hanson earned a point before time expired in the third period to force overtime against the Tigers’ sophomore Luis Lopez.
Lopez led 1-0 after two periods and 3-2 late in the third. Lopez took a 4-3 lead in the third overtime period, only for Hanson to get two points for a reversal to put him over the top with 10 seconds remaining in the 30-second session.
Lopez fought hard like his teammates did at 113 and 120 pounds, but they all dropped fairly evenly-matched decisions to put the Tigers down 9-0.
K-W (22-7) won four forfeits and surrendered zero, netting the Knights 24 points. That was a huge hill to climb for Medford (11-3), even with an advantage of winning three times by fall compared to zero for K-W to get 18 points back in that regard.
Freshman Tommy Elwood (No. 7 at 120A) bumped up for a pin at 126, as did No. 4 138A ranked junior Charley Elwood at 145. Junior Kamilo Gonzales held down his usual 285 spot with a pin, too.
“I think our kids from 106 to 120 are probably a little disappointed tonight. That kind of set the tone for us the entire night,” Medford coach Dennis Whitman said. “We kind of have to count on every single one of our kids doing everything humanly possible. It just didn’t work out tonight.”
It has worked out on most nights, as evidenced by the Tigers’ regular season coming to a close with just three losses and a third-place finish in the Gopher Conference.
K-W finishes second in the Gopher behind champion Maple River/United South Central.
“The kids we put out on the mat are quality kids, every single one of them. For us to be successful as a group, it’s a little unfair to our kids with the forfeits that we have, we pretty much count on everyone having to come through tonight,” Whitman said. “Against a team like Kenyon, it’s a lot to ask for to have a lot of your kids to come through or have a down night, because they are that good.”
Medford won four straight weight classes from 138 to 160 pounds to lead the dual 22-15. No. 8 160A ranked junior Tate Hermes capped the run with a 12-1 major decision against No. 10 152A ranked sophomore Dillon Bartel.
“The two Elwoods, I could probably point them out every single night,” Whitman said. “We didn’t have the momentum for very long, but a big reason we kind of got back into the match and got some momentum back was because they went out there and were able to get some pretty nice pins and get the crowd back involved and get our kids back involved. It didn’t last until the very end, but Kamilo capped it off with a pin. That was pretty nice.”
Whitman also tipped his cap to sophomore Evan Schweisthal who won a 7-3 decision at 138 pounds.
The section team tournaments are next week with the section individual tournaments to follow the week after.
Medford projects as the second seed in Section 2A behind Maple River/USC.
“We’re going to give them this weekend off to let them get over the bumps and bruises,” Whitman said. “We’re going to start to mentally get ready for the next two-and-a-half weeks, which of course we’re looking forward to. I think our kids understand what we do everyday, we’re trying to get them to peak for a couple weeks. This loss will kind of sting for a little bit, but this isn’t what our focus is on. This isn’t what we’re after. We want to be peaking in two weeks from now when it really matters.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo 36, Medford 28
106 -- Masyn Hanson (KW) dec. Luis Lopez 5-4 (3OT).
113 -- Tate Miller (KW) dec. Kaden Harfmann 7-2.
120 -- Reed Sommer (KW) dec. Jack Meyer 8-6.
126 -- Tommy Elwood (Med) pinned Landon Trump Fall @ 3:49.
132 -- Gavin Johnson (KW) won by forfeit.
138 -- Evan Schweisthal (Med) dec. Trent Foss 7-3.
145 -- Charley Elwood (Med) pinned Austin Avery Fall @ 0:55
152 -- Garron Hoffman (Med) dec. Owen Craig 4-0.
160 -- Tate Hermes (Med) maj. dec. Dillon Bartel 12-1.
170 -- Gage Thompson (KW) won by forfeit.
182 -- Jaedin Johnson (KW) won by forfeit.
195 - Will VanEpps (KW) dec. Dylan Heiderscheidt 6-0.
220 -- Charlie Koncur (KW) won by forfeit.
285 -- Kamilo Gonzales (Med) pinned Amari Stokes Fall @ 1:04.