Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&