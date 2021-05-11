Baseball
NRHEG 8, Maple River 4
The Panthers were only to grab three hits, however, seven errors and five walks doled out by the Eagles helped propel NRHEG past Maple River Monday evening.
Kordell Schlaak pitched six and two-thirds innings for the Panthers, striking out five and allowing four runs, though none of them were earned.
Andrew Phillips — who also closed out the win — went 1-for-3 at the plate, while Alex Dobberstein went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Blooming Prairie 7, Bethlehem Academy 5
Awesome Blossom Luke Larkoski pitched six innings to earn the win against the Cardinals Monday evening. He struck out four and allowed only one earned run. Drew Kittelson picked up the save, pitching the final inning and striking out one.
Kittelson also led Blooming Prairie at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Chris Naatz — who hit 1-for-3 — also drove in two.
Golf
Gopher Conference boys meet
The boys golf teams from Blooming Prairie and NRHEG competed Monday afternoon in Blue Earth.
The Awesome Blossoms took home second place with a team score of 174. Colin Jordison led the team with a 40 and finished third overall. Kaiden Alwes (44), David Kartes (45) and Garrett Farr (45) rounded out the team’s top four.
The Panthers finished fifth overall with a 202. Nash Howe (47), Porter Peterson (48), Andrew Hoelsher (52) and Carter Stenzel (55) registered the top four scores for NRHEG.
For the season, Blooming Prairie leads in the conference standings with 173.8 strokes per match. NRHEG is fourth with 208.3.
Lacrosse
Mankato 12, Owatonna 11
The Huskies dropped their first conference game of the season Monday evening in Mankato bringing their record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 9 Conference. Owatonna remains in first place by one game over Mankato and Northfield — whom they own the tie-breaker over — with two conference games remaining on their schedule.
Softball
Maple River 2, NRHEG 0
The Panthers’ bid for a perfect season ended Monday afternoon.
NRHEG was held to one hit — off the bat of Cloie Arndt — and the Panthers committed three errors during the loss. Sophie Stork pitched all seven innings and struck out six.
WEM 9, Medford 2
The Tigers were able to convert eight hits, but could only bring two runners home during the team’s loss to the Buccaneers Monday afternoon.
Grace Keller and Lydia Krenske each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Mackenzie Velishek also added two hits while pitching a complete game; she struck out three WEM batters. Josie Witter batted 1-for-2 with a double.
BA 4, Blooming Prairie 1
The Awesome Blossoms were unable to wake up their bats and committed five errors as a team en route to losing a close game with the Cardinals Monday afternoon.
Allison Krohnberg threw a complete game and didn’t allow a single earned run during the loss. She struck out two and only walked one.
At the plate, Bobbie Bruns and Maren Forystek contributed two hits apiece.
Tennis
Lakeville South 4, Owatonna 3
The Huskies dropped only their second competition of the season Monday afternoon in Lakeville.
Mac Pilcher (6-0, 6-1) and Caleb Schuler (6-0, 6-1) picked up wins during singles play, while the duo of Nils Gantert/John Pfeifer (6-1, 7-5) did so during doubles.