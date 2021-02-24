The results didn't show up right away, but little by little the full-court man-to-man defense for the Owatonna boys basketball team started to pay dividends during Tuesday night's 80-61 victory against Northfield.
Early on, the Raiders were slicing through the Huskies on the way to the basket and jumped out to a 21-12 lead. Then, Owatonna refocused on defense and eventually rattled off a 12-0 run at the end of the first half that was stopped with only two seconds left on a late Northfield layup to provide the Huskies a 36-26 halftime advantage.
"It's one of those where we try to preach to our guys that we may not force a lot of turnovers right away, but throughout the course of the game our hope and goal is to wear teams down physically and mentally," Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. "I thought that really became evident in the last two or three minutes of the first half when we had about a two-point lead and then all of a sudden it was a 10-point lead in the matter of just a few minutes. Part of that was we got to a point where we wore them down a bit in the first half."
That was particularly evident when, with 58 seconds left, senior Lincoln Maher converted a layup, and then intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass for another layup with 53 seconds left as part of that late first-half surge.
Counting between Northfield senior Kip Schetnan's layup with 8:46 left in the first half put the Raiders on top 21-12 to when Northfield junior Blake Gustina made a 3-pointer with 14:08 left in the second half, the Huskies allowed only five points over the course of more than 11 and a half minutes to flip that nine-point deficit to a 21-point lead before Gustina's 3-pointer.
"It had more to do with our energy and our effort than anything else," Williams said. "I thought we just came out way, way too flat and I don't think our pressure was there. It was not a good start to the game on the defensive end. We called that first timeout and that was what we addressed and we re-addressed it at halftime. That was the biggest difference, and when we dialed up the pressure we got into the game more."
That defensive lockdown allowed the Huskies to run away with the game offensively. Junior Brayden Williams finished with a game-high 27 points and junior Evan Dushek piled up 20 points with the help of eight offensive rebounds.
Where Owatonna did not dominate was behind the arc, where it made only 5 of 16 3-point attempts. Instead, that offensive damage came in the lane, thanks in part to that frenetic defense.
As Northfield started to wear down physically and emotionally, its defensive principles and fundamentals started to sag as well to allow easier paths to the basket.
"I thought that it got easier and better throughout the game, whether that was getting the ball to Evan or whether that was our guys getting the ball in the paint," Williams said. "It just comes down to the physical conditioning part of the game. Even ourselves, we allowed in the second half in spurts them to get in the paint too easily."
Moving forward
That same type of defensive effort will be required Friday night, when Owatonna travels to Mankato West in hopes of avenging one of its two losses this season.
On Jan. 21, the Scarlets nabbed a 63-58 victory in Owatonna in the second game of the regular season after the Huskies squandered a late lead.
"Be a lot better," Williams said of the goal Friday. "I can't put it any other better way than that. We were OK, that was Evan's first game back and we just did not play a very clean game. Defensively we were OK, I think we only gave up 50-some points, but we were just not very sharp with what we were trying to do."