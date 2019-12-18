RED WING — On a night when the 3-pointer shot wasn't dropping, Evan Dushek provided a steady presence on the blocks and recorded yet another double-double in leading the Owatonna boys basketball team to a 71-58 victory over Red Wing in Big Nine Conference action on Tuesday night.
The victory brings the Huskies back to .500 at 2-2 overall and 2-1 against conference opponents with one game standing in their way on Friday against undefeated Rochester Mayo before their holiday trip to Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 27.
Against the Wingers, Owatonna made only 4 of 22 shots from beyond the arc, but Dushek more than made up for it with a dominant performance on the blocks. The sophomore connected on 8 of 15 shots overall, scored 20 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds.
Playing in his second game since fully recovering from an injury suffered in the final football game of the season against St. Thomas Academy, Isaac Oppegard continued to show improvement in his all-around game and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Though he struggled from beyond the arc (1-for-4) and from the line (2-for-5), he tracked down a team-high three offensive rebounds and helped force many of the Wingers’ 21 turnovers.
After barely seeing the floor in his season-debut last Friday, Payton Beyer logged 17 productive minutes against the Wingers, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Fresh off a game in which he dished out seven assists, Brayden Williams didn’t facilitate quite as much against Red Wing, but made a pair of shots from beyond the arc, connected of 5 of 6 from the line and scored 19 points. He also blocked one shot and picked up one steal.
Owatonna held the Wingers to just 7 of 22 shooting in the second half and 38.6% overall for the game. The Wingers attempted 21 shots from deep and made just five.
NOTES
Red Wing (1-4, 1-2) finished with 5 assists and 21 turnovers…The rebounding margin was almost exactly even with OHS finishing with a slight edge at 39-37…The teams combined to shoot 20.4% on 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies host undefeated Rochester Mayo at 7 p.m. on Friday at the OHS gymnasium. The Spartans feature a pair of brothers that have both signed with the University of Cincinnati in Gabe and Mason Madsen.
Red Wing: The Wingers host South St. Paul for a nonconference game on Thursday.
Owatonna 71, Red Wing 58
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 19, Nolan Burmeister 2, Isaac Oppegard 11 (5 rebounds), Evan Dushek 20 (14 rebounds), Peyton Beyer 7 (6 rebounds), Ty Creger 6, Carson DeKam 6.