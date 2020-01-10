RED WING — Winning a season-high nine races, the Owatonna boys swimming and diving team pulled away for a 95-77 Nine Nine Conference victory over Red Wing on Thursday night.
“This is a team that we haven't faced in about four years,” Owatonna coach Peter Rhodes said. “I wasn't sure what to expect from them, so I had to do a little research, and it paid off. We swan very well tonight.”
The Huskies finished first and second in five events, including the 200-yard medley relay, the 200 IM, the 50 freestyle, diving and the 400 freestyle relay.
Fletcher Schulz was a part of both of Owatonna’s first-place relay events and also earned gold in the 50 freestyle with a 23.76 and 100 butterfly with a 56.53 (lifetime best).
Caleb Belting posted the fastest time in the 100 breastroke with 1:10.1 and finished in second behind teammate Ryan Peterson in the 200 IM with a 2:22.11. Peterson recorded a 2:19.64.