The good news is that any regrets the Owatonna boys hockey team might harbor about how Thursday's 3-2 loss at Northfield played out, it won't need to wait long to exact any potential revenge.
Due to an open date for both teams, the Raiders (9-4-1) and Huskies (9-4-1) will reconvene Saturday night in Owatonna for a clash with tons of Section 1AA seeding ramifications attached to it.
Now that the two teams have split the first two games this season, Saturday's rubber match effectively serves as a trump card in the Section 1AA seeding meeting in a debate that may decide which team will host the other in a Section 1AA quarterfinal.
"It definitely solidifies a home game if we can win that one," Owatonna coach Josh Storm said. "They lost to (Rochester) Mayo and we still have Mayo left, so it's kind of weird in general but every win in the section is really important. The better record you have going into that seeding meeting the better spot you're in, so it will be really nice to say we're 7-1 (against Section 1AA teams)."
In that Saturday rematch, the Huskies will aim to correct a couple main factors that allowed the Raiders to claim Thursday's win. One will be slowing down Northfield senior Carson VanZuilen, who scored all three goals for the Raiders.
The second will be Owatonna taking better advantage of its own scoring chances. The Huskies finished with a 30-18 edge in shots and a 15-6 advantage in a scoreless third period when they were chasing a game-tying goal.
Both of Owatonna's goals came in the final minutes of the second period after Northfield was assessed a five-minute major penalty. Both times, Tanner Stendel was able to clean up rebounds in front of the net to set up a third period in which the Huskies spent twice or three times as much time in the offensive zone than the Raiders.
"I think we just loosened up a little bit, got a few goals and felt a little momentum going our way," Storm said. "Even in the first period I thought we had a couple really good opportunities and rang the pipe at least twice. It just wasn't our day. The kids played well and you can't really take anything away from them. They played hard and had some bounces."
Historically, matchups between Northfield and Owatonna always come down to those handful of bounces, with Thursday's result making the combined margin of victory in the last six games between the two programs a total of seven goals.
"As long as I remember them being in the conference, pretty much every game has been a one-goal game or maybe two with an empty-netter," Storm said. "It's always going to be that way. They play hard and we're a pretty similar team. That's what we expect going in."