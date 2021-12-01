COACHES
Head coach: Cam Rutledge, 1st year.
Assistant coach: Andrew Hardecopf.
ROSTER
Colin Jordison, 12, G
Drew Kittelson, 12, F
Payton Fristedt, 12, F
Garret Farr, 12, G
David Kartes, 12, G
Bradley Simon, 12, G
Dom King, 12, F
Sam Smith, 11, F
Jayden Schewe, 11, G
Jacob Weinberger, 11, G
Zack Hein, 10, F
Gabe Hein, 10, F
Kolby Vigeland, 10, F
Cooper Cooke, 9, F
Brady Kittelson, 9, G
KEY PLAYERS
Drew Kittelson
We will look for Drew to be one of the top scorers and rebounders for our team this year. Drew is an athletic big man who has the ability to stretch the floor by using his athleticism. He is also one of our captains for the 2021-22 basketball season.
Colin Jordison
Colin will be our point guard this year and we will also look for him to be a do it all kind of guy. Defensively, Colin will be the guy that we ask to guard the other team’s top player because of his athletic ability and strength. Colin is also one of our captains for the 2021-2022 basketball season.
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Zack Hein
2020-21 RECAP
The Awesome Blossoms are coming off a 2020-21 season where they finished with a 6-12 record overall and finished fifth in Gopher Conference standings behind a 5-9 record. They were awarded the No. 11 seed going into the Section 1A boys basketball playoffs, but were eliminated before the quarterfinals in a 69-50 defeat to No. 6 Grand Meadow.
Drew Kittelson was named Second Team All-Conference by the Gopher Conference after the season and then-senior Andrew Miller was named Blooming Prairie’s All-Conference Sportsmanship Award Recipient.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will have a combination of guys who have played big varsity minutes and a few guys who have never played a varsity minute. Because of this there will be many things to learn for most of our guys. We will look to use our athleticism to push the ball and put opposing teams in difficult situations.
The Blossoms open their season Tuesday, Dec. 7 when they travel to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
COMPETITION
The Gopher Conference this year will be very competitive especially with the new teams who are joining. The two teams who I think will be the favorites to play in the conference championship are Maple River and Hayfield. Both teams return multiple starters after having great success a year ago.