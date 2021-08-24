blooming prairie vb.jpg

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team is going to look quite a bit different this fall, but that isn’t stopping head coach Jennifer Wayne from being excited when she considers what her team can accomplish.

The Awesome Blossoms graduated seven seniors off last year’s squad and lost an additional four seniors-to-be from a team that finished 2-8 last season, leaving Wayne with three returning starters — all of whom will be juniors — and a single senior. Still her level of experience coaching the athletes on the varsity roster has left her positive that her team can compete in the Gopher Conference this fall.

“I think for sure we should compete. I think we should actually do really well. Of all the juniors that we have, four or five are six feet tall, which is really nice,” Wayne said on a sunny afternoon in early August. “We have a lot of speed on the team, too. A lot of them are out for track and they run sprints. I think we should compete if we can put everything together and get people in the right spots.”

Prior to taking over head coaching duties in May of 2020, Wayne served as the freshman volleyball coach for eight years. She also coached many of the girls over the winter when they were eighth graders.

As such, Wayne is not only familiar with all of her athletes, an advantage for any coach during the COVID-19 era, but also sharply aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

An example of Wayne’s acute knowledge of her team is in regard to junior Abby Hefling. Hefling saw a fair amount of play last fall out of position as an outside hitter; however, once Wayne made the adjustment to play her as a middle blocker, her more natural position, towards the end of the season, she began to excel.

“[Hefling] didn’t have great stats last year just because we had her on the right side most of the time, but she really came into her own once we stuck her back in the middle,” Wayne said. She added that she’s expecting Hefling to be one of the Awesome Blossoms most dangerous threats this fall after a strong winter season.

Another athlete that Wayne is expecting big things from is junior middle hitter Sierra Larson. Larson was a Gopher Conference honorable mention last season as a sophomore and is one of the towering athletes in the Blooming Prairie lineup.

“Sierra can play all six rotations. She is a phenomenal hitter, but she’s also a great passer, which is not normal for a middle-back,” Wayne said. “She’s just so long. She can reach anything.”

What the Awesome Blossoms lack in varsity experience, they make up for in raw talent in spades. If they’re able to corral their individual skills and play as a team, Blooming Prairie has a chance to be one of the stronger teams in the Gopher Conference.

ROSTER

Josie Hoffman, senior, middle blocker

Lilyanna Bakken, junior, defensive specialist

Haven Carlson, junior, middle blocker

Abby Hefling, junior, middle blocker

Grace Krejci, junior, outside hitter

Sierra Larson, junior, middle blocker

Madi Lea, junior, outside hitter

Anna Pauly, junior, setter

Anna Reese, junior, outside hitter

Clare Rennie, junior, defensive specialist

Lexi Steckelberg, junior, setter

Madelaine Stoen, junior, outside hitter

Madison Thurnau, junior, defensive specialist

Macy Lembke, sophomore, setter

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Aug. 31 — 7:15 p.m. Goodhue

Thursday, Sep. 2 — 7 p.m. Away vs. Tri-City United

Tuesday, Sep 7 — 7:15 p.m. Alden-Conger

Thursday, Sep 9 — 7:15 p.m. Hayfield

Saturday, Sep 11 — 8:30 a.m. Hayfield Invite

Tuesday, Sep 14 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Thursday, Sep 16 — 7:15 p.m. Kenyon-Wanamingo

Tuesday, Sep 21 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Medford

Thursday, Sep 23 — 7:15 p.m. Maple River

Saturday, Sep 25 — 9:00 a.m. USC Tournament

Monday, Sep 27 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Dover-Eyota

Thursday, Sep 30 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. NRHEG

Tuesday, Oct 5 — 7:15 p.m. Randolph

Thursday, Oct 7 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Triton

Tuesday, Oct 12 — 7:15 p.m. United South Central

Thursday, Oct 14 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Bethlehem Academy

Tuesday, Oct 19 — 7:15 p.m. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

