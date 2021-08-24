The Blooming Prairie volleyball team is going to look quite a bit different this fall, but that isn’t stopping head coach Jennifer Wayne from being excited when she considers what her team can accomplish.
The Awesome Blossoms graduated seven seniors off last year’s squad and lost an additional four seniors-to-be from a team that finished 2-8 last season, leaving Wayne with three returning starters — all of whom will be juniors — and a single senior. Still her level of experience coaching the athletes on the varsity roster has left her positive that her team can compete in the Gopher Conference this fall.
“I think for sure we should compete. I think we should actually do really well. Of all the juniors that we have, four or five are six feet tall, which is really nice,” Wayne said on a sunny afternoon in early August. “We have a lot of speed on the team, too. A lot of them are out for track and they run sprints. I think we should compete if we can put everything together and get people in the right spots.”
Prior to taking over head coaching duties in May of 2020, Wayne served as the freshman volleyball coach for eight years. She also coached many of the girls over the winter when they were eighth graders.
As such, Wayne is not only familiar with all of her athletes, an advantage for any coach during the COVID-19 era, but also sharply aware of their strengths and weaknesses.
An example of Wayne’s acute knowledge of her team is in regard to junior Abby Hefling. Hefling saw a fair amount of play last fall out of position as an outside hitter; however, once Wayne made the adjustment to play her as a middle blocker, her more natural position, towards the end of the season, she began to excel.
“[Hefling] didn’t have great stats last year just because we had her on the right side most of the time, but she really came into her own once we stuck her back in the middle,” Wayne said. She added that she’s expecting Hefling to be one of the Awesome Blossoms most dangerous threats this fall after a strong winter season.
Another athlete that Wayne is expecting big things from is junior middle hitter Sierra Larson. Larson was a Gopher Conference honorable mention last season as a sophomore and is one of the towering athletes in the Blooming Prairie lineup.
“Sierra can play all six rotations. She is a phenomenal hitter, but she’s also a great passer, which is not normal for a middle-back,” Wayne said. “She’s just so long. She can reach anything.”
What the Awesome Blossoms lack in varsity experience, they make up for in raw talent in spades. If they’re able to corral their individual skills and play as a team, Blooming Prairie has a chance to be one of the stronger teams in the Gopher Conference.
ROSTER
Josie Hoffman, senior, middle blocker
Lilyanna Bakken, junior, defensive specialist
Haven Carlson, junior, middle blocker
Abby Hefling, junior, middle blocker
Grace Krejci, junior, outside hitter
Sierra Larson, junior, middle blocker
Madi Lea, junior, outside hitter
Anna Pauly, junior, setter
Anna Reese, junior, outside hitter
Clare Rennie, junior, defensive specialist
Lexi Steckelberg, junior, setter
Madelaine Stoen, junior, outside hitter
Madison Thurnau, junior, defensive specialist
Macy Lembke, sophomore, setter
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug. 31 — 7:15 p.m. Goodhue
Thursday, Sep. 2 — 7 p.m. Away vs. Tri-City United
Tuesday, Sep 7 — 7:15 p.m. Alden-Conger
Thursday, Sep 9 — 7:15 p.m. Hayfield
Saturday, Sep 11 — 8:30 a.m. Hayfield Invite
Tuesday, Sep 14 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Thursday, Sep 16 — 7:15 p.m. Kenyon-Wanamingo
Tuesday, Sep 21 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Medford
Thursday, Sep 23 — 7:15 p.m. Maple River
Saturday, Sep 25 — 9:00 a.m. USC Tournament
Monday, Sep 27 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Dover-Eyota
Thursday, Sep 30 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. NRHEG
Tuesday, Oct 5 — 7:15 p.m. Randolph
Thursday, Oct 7 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Triton
Tuesday, Oct 12 — 7:15 p.m. United South Central
Thursday, Oct 14 — 7:15 p.m. Away vs. Bethlehem Academy
Tuesday, Oct 19 — 7:15 p.m. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown