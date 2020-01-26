ROGERS — Owatonna goalie Asia Buryska stood on her head for most of the game, but her offense was unable to gain any traction in a 3-0 nonconference loss to Rogers on Saturday afternoon.
Buryska finished with a season-high 39 saves as the Huskies were out-shot 42-15 in a decision that snapped Owatonna’s seven-game winning streak.
The Royals (13-6-2), who play in the ultra-competitive Northwest Suburban Conference that houses two teams currently ranked within the state’s Class AA top five, scored two goals in the opening period and capped the scoring with a goal at the 9:44-mark of the third.
The Huskies (15-6-1) wrap up the regular season with a pair of huge conference games against Austin on Tuesday and Northfield on Thursday. If they can beat the Packers at home, the Huskies will enter the season finale on the road against the Raiders with a chance to capture a share of the Big Nine Conference title.